Best Memorial Day Tech Deals: Save Big on Apple, Anker, and Ooni Gear

Discover the best Memorial Day tech deals for 2024 with huge savings on Apple, Anker, and Ooni products. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

As Memorial Day approaches, major retailers are rolling out impressive tech deals, offering significant savings on top brands like Apple, Anker, and Ooni. Here’s a comprehensive look at the best discounts you can grab during this holiday sale event.

Apple Deals

iPads:

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) : Originally priced at $329.99, now available for $249 at Amazon. This entry-level iPad, equipped with an A13 Bionic chip, is perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and light work​.

: Originally priced at $329.99, now available for $249 at Amazon. This entry-level iPad, equipped with an A13 Bionic chip, is perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and light work​. Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) : Walmart has dropped the price to $399 from $569. This model features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and the powerful M1 chip, ensuring robust performance for all your needs​​.

: Walmart has dropped the price to $399 from $569. This model features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and the powerful M1 chip, ensuring robust performance for all your needs​​. Apple iPad Pro M4 (2024): The latest iPad Pro, initially $999, is now $944 at Amazon. It includes an M2 chip, 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard​.

MacBooks:

MacBook Air (15-inch, M3): Available at Amazon for $1,150, down from $1,299. This model offers a spacious screen and excellent performance, making it a great choice for professionals and students alike​.

AirPods:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) : Currently $89 at Amazon, down from $129. These wireless earbuds provide high-quality sound and seamless integration with other Apple devices​.

: Currently $89 at Amazon, down from $129. These wireless earbuds provide high-quality sound and seamless integration with other Apple devices​. Apple AirPods Max: On sale for $449.99 at Amazon, a $100 discount. These over-ear headphones offer premium sound quality and active noise cancellation​.

Anker Deals

Soundcore Space A40 Earbuds: Anker’s budget-friendly wireless earbuds are now $50 at Amazon, reduced from $100. They boast excellent noise cancellation, long battery life, and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously​.

Ooni Pizza Ovens

Ooni Pizza Ovens: Enjoy up to 30% off on various Ooni models. These high-quality pizza ovens are perfect for outdoor cooking enthusiasts and can help you achieve restaurant-quality pizzas at home​.

Additional Tech Deals

Gaming Monitors:

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 : Amazon offers this impressive gaming monitor for $1,099, a significant drop from its original $1,599 price. It features a QD-OLED panel and a 240Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive gaming experience​.

: Amazon offers this impressive gaming monitor for $1,099, a significant drop from its original $1,599 price. It features a QD-OLED panel and a 240Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive gaming experience​. Dell S2722DGM: Now $249 at Dell, reduced from $299. This 27-inch gaming monitor offers a 2K display and a 165Hz refresh rate, making it a great option for gamers seeking both performance and affordability​.

Streaming Devices:

Roku Express: Available for $19 at Amazon, down from $30. This streaming device provides access to a wide range of free content, making it a cost-effective way to enhance your TV experience​​.

Memorial Day sales present a fantastic opportunity to save on some of the best tech products available. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gadgets or purchase new ones, the deals on Apple, Anker, and Ooni gear are too good to pass up. Be sure to shop early as these discounts are available for a limited time and stock may run out quickly.