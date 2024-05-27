Your iPhone Already Has AI-Powered Features: Here’s How to Use Them

Discover how to use the AI-powered features already available on your iPhone, including Siri, Personal Voice, and more.

As the anticipation builds for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, much of the tech world is buzzing about the potential new AI features set to be unveiled. However, it’s worth noting that your iPhone already boasts several AI-powered functionalities that enhance your user experience. Here’s a detailed look at these features and how you can make the most of them.

AI-Powered Siri

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, has been utilizing AI to improve its functionalities for years. The upcoming updates are expected to significantly enhance Siri’s capabilities, making it more conversational and able to handle complex tasks simultaneously. Currently, Siri can set reminders, send messages, and provide answers to queries using natural language processing. The anticipated update aims to further improve Siri’s contextual understanding, making it a more efficient personal assistant.

How to Use Siri

Activation: Hold down the side button on your iPhone or say “Hey Siri” if you have the feature enabled. Commands: Ask Siri to perform tasks such as setting alarms, checking the weather, or sending messages. For example, “Hey Siri, set a timer for 10 minutes.” Customization: Customize Siri’s responses and voice in the Settings app under Siri & Search.

Personal Voice and Live Voicemail

One of the standout AI features already available on your iPhone is Personal Voice. This feature allows you to create a near-exact digital replica of your voice. This is particularly useful for those with speech impairments, providing a personalized touch to text-to-speech functionalities.

Live Voicemail, introduced in iOS 17, uses AI to transcribe voicemail messages in real-time, allowing users to read their voicemails instead of listening to them. This feature helps you quickly determine the importance of a voicemail without having to play it back.

How to Use Personal Voice and Live Voicemail

Personal Voice Setup: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Personal Voice. Follow the prompts to record your voice. Live Voicemail Activation: Ensure you have iOS 17 or later. Go to Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail and toggle it on.

AI in Messages and Keyboard

Apple has integrated AI into its Messages app to help with auto-completion and predictive text. This functionality leverages machine learning to predict what you are likely to type next, making texting faster and more efficient. The AI learns from your typing habits, improving its accuracy over time.

How to Use AI in Messages

Predictive Text: Ensure Predictive Text is enabled by going to Settings > General > Keyboard > Predictive. The keyboard will then start suggesting words and phrases as you type. QuickPath Typing: Swipe to type feature that uses AI to understand the words you’re forming as you swipe from letter to letter.

Apple Music and Photos

Apple Music uses AI to create personalized playlists and recommendations. By analyzing your listening habits, the app suggests new songs and artists that align with your preferences. Additionally, the Photos app utilizes AI for features like facial recognition, object detection, and automatic categorization of photos, making it easier to organize and search your photo library.

How to Use AI in Apple Music and Photos

Apple Music Recommendations: Open the Apple Music app, go to Listen Now, and explore personalized playlists under “Made for You.” Photos App: Use the search bar in the Photos app to find specific people, places, or objects. The AI categorizes and tags photos automatically.

Future AI Enhancements

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to introduce even more advanced AI features in iOS 18. These include enhanced voice transcription, improved AI-powered notifications, and deeper integration of AI across all native apps. While specifics will be unveiled at WWDC 2024, it’s clear that Apple’s focus on AI will continue to transform how users interact with their iPhones.