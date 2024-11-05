Best Smartphones Under ₹20,000 in November 2024

Explore the best smartphones under ₹20,000 in September 2024. This in-depth guide compares specs, features, and prices of top contenders from Motorola, Nothing, Samsung, Redmi, and iQOO. Find your ideal budget phone today!

The Indian smartphone market is a dynamic landscape, especially in the sub-₹20,000 segment. With a plethora of options vying for your attention, choosing the right device can be overwhelming. This guide breaks down some of the best smartphones available in September 2024, catering to a variety of needs and preferences.

Motorola Moto G85

The Moto G85 stands out with its refined aesthetics and a focus on multimedia consumption. Its premium design gives it a sophisticated look and feel, while the vibrant display offers immersive visuals for movies and games. The inclusion of stereo speakers further enhances the entertainment experience, making it ideal for those who enjoy watching videos or listening to music on their phones. However, users seeking top-tier processing power might find other options more appealing.

Nothing CMF Phone 1

Nothing disrupts the budget segment with the CMF Phone 1, packing a punch with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset built on a 4nm process. This translates to smooth performance, whether you’re scrolling through social media, multitasking between apps, or indulging in graphically demanding games. The Mali G615 MC2 GPU ensures a fluid gaming experience. With configurations offering up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD card to a massive 2TB, the CMF Phone 1 eliminates storage anxiety. Running on Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.6 provides a clean and bloatware-free software experience. The commitment to 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches ensures the device remains up-to-date.

Samsung Galaxy M35

Samsung, renowned for its display technology, delivers another gem with the Galaxy M35. Its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, offers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and smooth scrolling. Under the hood, the Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, handles day-to-day tasks with ease. A massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support ensures you stay connected throughout the day. The triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, provides versatility for capturing various moments.

Redmi Note 13

The Redmi Note 13 5G enters the arena with an impressive 6.67-inch AMOLED display, featuring slim bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and offering up to 12GB of RAM, the Note 13 5G handles multitasking and demanding applications efficiently. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108MP primary sensor that captures detailed shots. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps the device powered up throughout your busy day.

iQOO Z9

iQOO, known for its performance-centric devices, presents a well-rounded offering with the Z9. It excels in delivering a smooth and responsive user experience, thanks to its powerful processor (exact model may vary). The fantastic primary camera captures stunning photos in diverse conditions, making it a reliable companion for photography enthusiasts. The AMOLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, enhancing your viewing pleasure. While the battery life is commendable, lasting a full day for most users, the design and UI might not appeal to everyone.

