Blaupunkt Unveils BE120 Touch ENC Neckband with Advanced Features

Blaupunkt has introduced the BE120 Touch ENC, a neckband that integrates touch controls and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, promising to enhance user experience in handling calls, listening to music, and gaming. This addition to Blaupunkt’s product line emphasizes innovation in personal audio devices, focusing on ease of use and clear communication in noisy environments.

Key Highlights:

Intuitive touch controls for easy navigation and adjustment.

Environmental Noise Cancellation technology for clear calls in noisy settings.

Designed for gamers with minimal latency for an immersive experience.

Up to 40 hours of playtime and TurboVolt fast charging.

Features an Auto Mag Lock System for convenience and battery preservation.

Available in two colors: All Black and Blue Black.

Special launch price of Rs 1,399 INR, available on Amazon.

Touch Technology and ENC for Clear Communication

The BE120 Touch ENC neckband by Blaupunkt offers users intuitive control over their audio experience with simple touch gestures. The device’s ENC technology effectively reduces ambient noise, ensuring clear call quality in various environments. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who frequently find themselves in bustling areas or noisy airports.

Gaming and Battery Performance

Gamers can expect an enhanced gaming experience with the BE120 Touch ENC, thanks to its low latency and fast response times, supported by a high-performance chip. This neckband is suited for various types of games, providing real-time action with minimal delay. Additionally, the neckband’s long battery life of up to 40 hours and fast charging capability cater to users with busy lifestyles, ensuring their device is always ready when needed.

Convenience and Style

The BE120 Touch ENC is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring an Auto Mag Lock System that powers down the neckband when not in use to save battery life and prevent loss. Users can choose between two color options to match their style, whether they prefer a sleek, professional look or a more casual appearance.

Pricing and Availability

The BE120 Touch ENC is now available for purchase at a special launch price of Rs 1,399 INR, exclusively on Amazon. This pricing positions the neckband as an accessible option for consumers looking to upgrade their personal audio devices.