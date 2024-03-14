BluSmart Expands Fleet to 7,000 EVs, Leading in Southeast Asia

BluSmart, a prominent electric mobility and charging infrastructure service in India, has expanded its all-electric vehicle fleet to 7,000 units, marking it as the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. The company operates in Delhi NCR and Bangalore, utilizing a variety of electric vehicles including the Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, and BYD E6.

Key Highlights:

BluSmart’s fleet now includes 7,000 electric vehicles, making it the largest all-electric ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia.

The company’s services are available in Delhi NCR and Bangalore, featuring vehicles such as the Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, and BYD E6.

BluSmart has completed over 12.5 million all-electric trips, traveling 410 million kilometers and saving 30 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.

The firm operates more than 4,400 EV chargers across 36 charging superhubs.

BluSmart has successfully integrated energy, infrastructure, and mobility solutions within its business model. Its indigenous technology stack has facilitated the completion of over 12.5 million all-electric trips, cumulatively covering 410 million kilometers and contributing to a reduction of 30 million kilograms of CO2 emissions. Furthermore, BluSmart maintains over 4,400 EV chargers distributed among 36 charging superhubs across 1.5 million square feet in the densely populated areas of Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO of BluSmart Fleet, remarked, “We are excited to announce that our fleet size now stands at 7,000 EVs. This fleet expansion enhances our capacity to serve both the cities we operate in and meet the growing demand of commuters. We remain committed to our mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale’.”

In addition to its environmental benefits, BluSmart’s expansion creates economic opportunities for driver partners, including initiatives to employ women drivers, thereby promoting inclusive and equitable employment in the sector.