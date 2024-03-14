WhatsApp Enhances Privacy with Screenshot Blocking for ‘View Once’ Media on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is set to elevate user privacy by introducing a new feature that prevents screenshots and screen recordings of ‘View Once’ media files. This update aims to offer users an enhanced level of security for photos and videos shared on the platform, ensuring that these ephemeral messages maintain their intended confidentiality.

Key Highlights:

WhatsApp introduces screenshot blocking for ‘View Once’ media, enhancing privacy.

Feature spotted in the latest beta versions for both Android and iOS users.

No way to bypass or disable the screenshot blocking, ensuring consistent privacy protection.

The update is part of WhatsApp’s broader initiative to introduce privacy-focused features.

Currently available to a limited number of beta testers, with a wider rollout expected soon.

The ‘View Once’ feature, inspired by similar functionalities in Snapchat and Instagram, allows users to send media that disappears after a single view. To further protect these transient messages, WhatsApp has implemented technology that prevents the capture of these messages through screenshots or screen recordings. When a user attempts to take a screenshot of a ‘View Once’ photo or video, they are greeted with a notification stating the action is blocked due to security policies, and any attempt to circumvent this, even using third-party apps, results in a blacked-out image.

This development was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a reputable source for WhatsApp beta features, in the beta version 2.22.22.3 for Android and version 22.21.0.71 for iOS. The implementation of this feature underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy, adding an extra layer of security to media shared in a fleeting context.

Beyond the screenshot blocking, WhatsApp has introduced other privacy-enhancing features such as the ability to leave groups silently, control online presence, and now, the protection against screenshots of ‘View Once’ media. These updates reflect the platform’s ongoing efforts to provide users with more control over their messaging experience and the privacy of their communications.

As of now, the feature is in the beta testing phase and is expected to become available to a broader audience in the forthcoming weeks. This initiative by WhatsApp represents a significant step forward in securing private communication online, catering to users’ growing demands for enhanced privacy and security in digital interactions.

For users interested in experiencing the latest privacy features, including screenshot blocking for ‘View Once’ media, keeping an eye on upcoming updates and participating in WhatsApp’s beta program are recommended steps. As WhatsApp continues to roll out new features, users can look forward to a more secure and private messaging experience.

