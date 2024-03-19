Dreamtime Learning School Expands Faculty to Support Growing Student Body

Dreamtime Learning School plans to hire 500+ educators for its innovative 3D hybrid online program, aiming to enroll over 3000 students in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Dreamtime Learning School, recognized as India’s first 3D Hybrid online school, has announced plans to hire over 500 educators in preparation for the 2024-2025 academic year. This expansion is in line with the school’s goal to enroll more than 3000 students, leveraging its innovative hybrid educational model to overcome geographical barriers and improve accessibility and transparency in education.

Key Highlights:

Dreamtime Learning School plans to recruit 500+ educators for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The school aims to enroll over 3000 students in its innovative 3D hybrid online program.

Expansion efforts include presence in major cities across India and extending globally.

Offers curriculum from Cambridge (IGCSE) and Pearson Edexcel for Nursery to Grade 10 students.

Emphasizes a holistic approach to education, blending digital innovation with physical experience.

Since its founding by Ms. Lina Ashar, the school has seen favorable responses from both parents and students, expanding its presence into major academic hubs within India and establishing a global footprint in regions including Europe, America, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Ashar emphasizes the importance of engaging, interactive learning environments that go beyond traditional rote memorization to include simulations, gamified experiences, and personalized growth paths for students.

The school seeks to provide an enriching learning atmosphere designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and a passion for knowledge. It is actively seeking educators passionate about transforming education and ready to join a dynamic team. With a focus on short class durations and personalized support from highly qualified teachers, the school enables students to excel academically while pursuing other interests.

Dreamtime Learning School also prioritizes independent learning, interactive collaboration, and community engagement, incorporating social-emotional learning to ensure students develop essential life skills. Founded in 2022 in Mumbai, India, by Ms. Lina Ashar, the school aims to provide an engaging, holistic education, preparing students for the 21st-century challenges with its unique methodology and technology-focused approach.