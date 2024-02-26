BOULT Introduces Astra Neo: A High-Performance Gaming TWS

BOULT, an Indian wearable brand, has launched the Astra Neo, a new addition to its lineup of true wireless stereo (TWS) gaming earbuds. The Astra Neo is designed to cater to the needs of gamers, offering features such as low latency, environmental noise cancellation, and an extended battery life. Available at a launch price of INR 1,099, this product aims to provide a cost-effective solution for gaming enthusiasts.

Key Highlights:

Bluetooth5.4 connectivity and 40ms low latency for seamless gaming.

Up to 70 hours of playtime with fast charging: 10 minutes of charging delivers 100 minutes of playtime.

Zen™ Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation for clear communication.

IPX5 water resistance and dual-device connectivity.

Available in Black & White, featuring a premium finish and ergonomic design.

Crafted in India, the Astra Neo features a durable design with IPX5 water resistance, making it suitable for various gaming environments. It supports Bluetooth™ 5.4 for stable connectivity and boasts the lowest latency of 40ms in gaming mode to ensure a lag-free experience. The Astra Neo is equipped with 13mm BoomX™ Bass Drivers and supports SBC, mSBC, and AAC codecs, promising immersive sound quality.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, stated, “Our aim with the Astra Neo is to redefine audio excellence and provide a superior experience to gamers, technology enthusiasts, and audiophiles. This product reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to delivering quality to our customers.”

The Astra Neo TWS is now available for purchase at a special introductory price on the BOULT website and Flipkart, with its price set to increase to an MRP of INR 3,499 after the promotional period.