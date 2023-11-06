BOULT Mirage: The New Competitor in India’s Smartwatch Market

BOULT has officially released its latest product, the Mirage smartwatch, to the Indian market. The wearable offers features such as a 1.39-inch HD display, Bluetooth calling, and a diverse range of sports modes. For a short duration, the device will be available on Flipkart and BOULT’s own website at a promotional price.

BOULT has launched its latest product, the Mirage smartwatch, in India, equipped with a host of features catering to both connectivity and fitness needs. The product is initially offered at a launch price of INR 1,799/-, exclusively on Flipkart and BOULT’s website, with the price expected to increase to INR 2,199/- after the promotion period.

The smartwatch is crafted with a metallic frame and comes with different strap options, including Zinc Alloy Frame and metallic straps in colors like Inox Steel, Amber Blue, and Coal Black. It boasts a 1.39-inch HD display providing a resolution of 360×360 pixels. Rated with IP67 for water resistance, the Mirage can withstand exposure to water during exercise or in rainy conditions.

For those focused on fitness, the Mirage smartwatch offers over 120 sports modes and includes a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and a sleep tracker. It supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to handle calls directly through the watch, and includes a speaker and microphone for audio playback and voice input.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, commented on the product’s launch, stating, “As technology continues to advance, consumers are looking for smartwatches that not only provide cutting-edge features but also complement their personal style. The BOULT Mirage Smartwatch is designed to meet these needs, delivering a fashionable and functional wearable that enriches your daily life.”

Beyond its fitness and calling capabilities, the Mirage integrates other smart features such as notifications for calls, messages, and apps. It also provides utility functions like a weather forecast, music player, and camera controller. One of the notable aspects of the Mirage is its battery life, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent recharging.