Paytm Unveils Diwali Travel Offers for Train and Bus Bookings

In light of the upcoming Diwali festivities, Paytm has introduced a series of travel-related offers and services aimed at facilitating affordable and convenient travel options for customers planning to visit their hometowns or vacation spots. These include discounted bus tickets, free train ticket cancellation, live tracking of transport services, and zero additional charges on train bookings through UPI.

Key Highlights:

Discounts of up to ₹500 on bus ticket bookings.

Live bus tracking services provided, including real-time location sharing.

Hassle-free train ticket cancellation with instant, full refunds available.

Zero additional charges on train tickets booked using UPI.

Live updates on train running and PNR status via the Paytm app.

Paytm, an authorized IRCTC partner, offers a swift booking experience with 24/7 customer support.

As Diwali, one of the most significant festivals in India, draws near, many are planning to travel to reunite with loved ones or explore new destinations. To support these travel plans, Paytm has announced various offers on online bookings for trains and buses.

The company is offering up to ₹500 off on bus bookings. This initiative aims to make festive travel more affordable and is applicable across 2,500 bus operators. Additionally, Paytm assures the best prices for its customers with its Best Price Guaranteed feature.

For further convenience, Paytm has introduced a live bus tracking service, enhancing passenger safety and communication by allowing real-time location updates to be shared with family and friends.

Train travelers also benefit from Paytm’s new policies, including free ticket cancellations up to six hours before departure or before chart preparation, with an immediate full refund credited back to the user’s source account. This policy is extended to all train ticket bookings, including tatkal tickets, and aims to eliminate the typical waiting period for refunds.

Furthermore, when booking train tickets through UPI on Paytm, users are exempt from service and payment gateway charges, potentially leading to cost savings.

Passengers using the Paytm app can also check the live status of trains and PNR status, providing updated travel information for a smoother journey.

The collaboration between Paytm and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has enabled a more efficient train ticket booking process. Paytm offers additional benefits like travel insurance, cashback offers, and round-the-clock customer assistance.