BSH Home Appliances India Offers 2-Year Warranty on Siemens Products

BSH Home Appliances has launched a 2-year extended warranty program for Siemens built-in appliances this festive season in India. This initiative covers a wide range of products and is available exclusively for purchases made at Siemens brand stores and kitchen dealers from October to December 2023.

Key Highlights:

The extended warranty program applies to purchases from October 13 to December 31, 2023.

Customers receive the extended warranty at no additional cost.

Coverage includes protection against mechanical or technical issues beyond the standard warranty.

Registration for the warranty is simplified, with customer support available 24/7.

The warranty becomes active after the successful installation of the appliance.

The range of covered products includes ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, and more.

Siemens appliances feature smart connectivity through Home Connect.

BSH Home Appliances introduces a festive extended warranty offer for Siemens built-in appliances, promising customer peace of mind and product reliability.

Saif Khan, MD & CEO of BSH Home Appliances India, remarked on the new offering, “The 2-year Extended Warranty program for our Siemens customers in India this festive season provides additional security and showcases our commitment to customer centricity and delivering quality products. This initiative welcomes customers into the Siemens family, promising a future of innovation and excellence.”

The extended warranty offer is designed to assure customers of the quality and reliability of Siemens products, as well as to enhance their ownership experience. Siemens built-in appliances, known for their connectivity and advanced features, allow users to control and monitor their appliances remotely via Home Connect. The limited-time extended warranty offer aims to build customer trust and establish a long-term relationship between the brand and its consumers.