Jio MAMI Launches iPhone-Filmed Short Film Program

Mumbai’s Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival introduces ‘Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone,’ a new initiative designed to support up-and-coming filmmakers in producing short films with the latest Apple technology. Under the mentorship of established industry figures, five selected filmmakers will showcase their work, utilizing iPhone 15 Pro Max and MacBook Pro for their creations. These shorts are set to premiere at a special event next year and will be subsequently available on the festival’s YouTube channel.

Key Highlights:

‘Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone’ program encourages new filmmakers to create short films using iPhone 15 Pro Max and MacBook Pro.

Five filmmakers to receive guidance from prominent directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy.

The project aims to explore new narrative forms and filmmaking techniques.

The premiere of these films is scheduled for April 2024, with later availability on YouTube.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 has announced the launch of ‘Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone,’ a new initiative aimed at nurturing innovative storytelling among emerging filmmakers by utilizing the iPhone 15 Pro Max and MacBook Pro for film production.

The festival has collaborated with Apple to choose five promising filmmakers from the Indian cinema landscape to partake in this project. The selected participants, Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Prateek Vats, Saurav Rai, and Saumyananda Sahi, will receive mentorship from respected film industry personalities. Vishal Bhardwaj, known for his recent iPhone-shot short film ‘Fursat,’ Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy will provide guidance to these filmmakers, assisting them in exploring the capabilities of new technology in filmmaking.

Anupama Chopra, Festival Director of Jio MAMI, expressed her anticipation for the program, “Cinema worldwide is going through a tectonic change, and it’s wonderful to see filmmakers experiment with different formats of storytelling. We are thrilled to announce Jio MAMI Select—Filmed on iPhone—to empower young and emerging filmmakers to tell stories that they are passionate about.”

The culmination of this project will be a special screening event in April 2024, where the short films will make their debut. Post-premiere, the films will be accessible for public viewing on the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival’s YouTube channel, extending the reach of these fresh cinematic voices to a broader audience.