realme introduces the C63 5G, a budget 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 32MP AI Camera, 120Hz Eye Comfort Display, and 5000mAh battery. Starts at INR 9,999.

realme Launches the C63 5G: Swift, Smooth, and Champion of 5G

realme, a brand favored by Indian youth, has unveiled the realme C63 5G, a budget-friendly 5G smartphone packed with high-end features. This new device sets a new standard for its category, combining the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Chipset with a unique 120Hz Eye Comfort Display.

realme C63 5G: Key Features and Benefits

Unmatched Performance: The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Chipset guarantees smooth multitasking and gaming, supported by robust AnTuTu benchmark scores and efficient power management.

Visual Delight: The 120Hz Eye Comfort Display, exclusive to this segment, delivers fluid visuals while minimizing eye strain, backed by the TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Certificate.

Long-Lasting Power: The combination of 10W Quick Charge and a massive 5000mAh battery keeps you going all day, even with intensive use.

Capture Every Detail: The 32MP AI Camera captures stunning photos with superior light intake and a wide field of view. Multiple photography modes offer creative flexibility.

Sleek and Stylish: The 7.94mm ultra-slim design in Starry Gold and Forest Green ensures comfort and elegance.

Flagship-Level Experience: Features like the AI Boost Engine, IP64 water and dust resistance, expandable storage up to 2TB, and Mini Capsule 2.0 elevate the overall user experience.

The realme C63 5G is available in three storage variants:

4GB+128GB at INR 9,999

6GB+128GB at INR 10,999

8GB+128GB at INR 11,999

The first sale begins on August 20th at 12 Noon on realme.com and Flipkart.