Cabasse Enters Indian Market with Alphatec Partnership

Cabasse, a French brand known for its high-fidelity acoustics, has partnered with Alphatec, a distributor of professional audio and video equipment in India. This collaboration introduces Cabasse to the Indian market with the launch of THE PEARL MYUKI, a luxury portable audio system.

Key Highlights:

Cabasse collaborates with Alphatec to enter the Indian luxury audio market.

Introduces THE PEARL MYUKI, a high-resolution, portable, battery-powered speaker.

THE PEARL MYUKI offers peak sound levels of 103 dB in mono and 109 dB in stereo.

Features and Specifications of THE PEARL MYUKI

THE PEARL MYUKI is a compact, battery-powered, high-resolution speaker designed for both home and portable use. It delivers peak sound levels of 103 dB in mono and 109 dB in stereo, with a bandwidth of 30 to 23,000Hz. It includes a Dôme 45 medium-tweeter and two 12 cm woofers, providing balanced sound. Connectivity options include Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm jack, USB-C, and SPDIF optics, supporting various formats such as MP3, WAV, and AAC. Advanced features like automatic calibration and High-Resolution Multiroom functionality enhance the user experience. The speaker is compact and lightweight, measuring 186 x 174 x 180 mm and weighing 2.1 kg, making it easy to carry with its custom bag.

Statements from Cabasse and Alphatec

“We are excited to bring Cabasse’s audio solutions to Indian consumers. Alphatec’s network and expertise will help us offer an immersive audio experience with THE PEARL MYUKI,” said a Cabasse representative.

Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director at Alphatec, added, “This partnership is a significant step in bringing high-end audio experiences to Indian consumers. We look forward to introducing Cabasse’s products, including THE PEARL MYUKI, to the Indian market.”

Cabasse’s Global Presence

Cabasse is recognized for its dedication to sound reproduction without alteration or distortion. Operating in 58 countries, Cabasse offers a range of products including wireless speakers, traditional loudspeakers, home cinema systems, and custom installation solutions.

Impact of the Partnership

The partnership between Cabasse and Alphatec is expected to make a significant impact on the Indian audio market. With the launch of THE PEARL MYUKI, Cabasse aims to provide Indian consumers with superior audio technology and sound experiences. Leveraging Alphatec’s distribution network, Cabasse is set to deliver high-quality audio products to listeners across India.