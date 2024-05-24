Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Officially Announced, Full Reveal on June 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 officially announced, with a full reveal on June 9, 2024, following the Xbox Games Showcase. Learn about the game’s setting, gameplay, and platform availability.

In an eagerly anticipated announcement, Call of Duty fans can now mark their calendars for the official reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Set to take place on June 9, 2024, the reveal will follow the Xbox Games Showcase, promising a deep dive into the latest installment of this iconic franchise.

Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty Direct

The Xbox Games Showcase, slated to begin at 10 AM PT, will be immediately followed by a dedicated Call of Duty Direct. This format mirrors last year’s successful double-feature event, which included a detailed presentation on Starfield. This year, fans can expect a comprehensive look at Black Ops 6, which has been confirmed as the next entry in the Call of Duty series by both Xbox and Activision.

What to Expect from the Reveal

The reveal is expected to include a cinematic trailer showcasing the game’s single-player campaign, multiplayer modes, and possibly a glimpse at the highly anticipated Zombies mode. According to multiple sources, including Xbox Wire and Gfinity Esports, the game will maintain the series’ high standards of action-packed gameplay and immersive storytelling.

Setting and Gameplay

Black Ops 6 is rumored to be set during the Gulf War, a new historical context for the series that could provide fresh and engaging narrative opportunities. Leaks suggest that the game will feature a wide range of weapons, perks, and equipment, enhancing the tactical depth of the gameplay. Some of the leaked weapons include the Dragunov sniper rifle and the Makarov pistol, while perks like Ghost and Overkill will return, allowing players to customize their loadouts strategically.

Platforms and Availability

Despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, Black Ops 6 will not be exclusive to Xbox. The game will also be available on PlayStation and PC platforms, ensuring that a broad audience can experience the latest Call of Duty title. However, it is expected that the game will be part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription, offering an added incentive for Xbox players.

Community Reaction and Expectations

The Call of Duty community has high expectations for Black Ops 6, given Treyarch’s track record with the series. With over three years of development time, the game is anticipated to deliver a refined and polished experience. Fans are particularly excited about potential innovations in the multiplayer and Zombies modes, which have been cornerstone features of the Black Ops sub-series.