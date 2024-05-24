Mysterious Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Flip 6 Slim Models Could Be on the Way

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Flip 6 Slim in July 2024, featuring slimmer designs and upgraded specs.

Samsung is gearing up for a significant release in the foldable smartphone market with its highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim models. These new devices are expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024, which promises to be packed with various other releases including the Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Buds 3.

Launch and Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Flip 6 Slim are rumored to feature notable design improvements aimed at making these devices slimmer and lighter than their predecessors. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to have an unfolded thickness of just 5.6mm and a folded thickness of 12.1mm, making it one of the thinnest foldables on the market. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim is anticipated to be more compact and user-friendly with an improved hinge mechanism and a tougher exterior thanks to Corning Gorilla Armor​.

Display and Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will reportedly come with a 7.6-inch foldable display with a higher resolution than the previous model, providing a richer and more immersive viewing experience. The cover screen is expected to be slightly larger at 6.3 inches with a more practical 22:9 aspect ratio, which should make it easier to use compared to the Z Fold 5’s narrower display​​.

Under the hood, both the Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Flip 6 Slim are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. The Z Fold 6 Slim might offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, catering to users who demand high performance and ample storage space​.

Cameras and Battery

Camera improvements are also on the horizon, with rumors suggesting that the Z Fold 6 Slim might incorporate the same advanced camera systems found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This could mean a significant upgrade in the photography department, although some sources suggest that the camera setup might remain the same as the Z Fold 5. Battery life is expected to be slightly improved, with a potential increase to a 4,600mAh battery, although some reports indicate it might retain the same 4,400mAh capacity with 25W charging support​​.

Launch Event and Other Announcements

The July 2024 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is shaping up to be a significant moment for Samsung fans, with not only the foldable phones but also other innovative products like the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy XR headset possibly making their debut​. This event will follow Samsung’s trend of mid-year product launches and is expected to generate a lot of excitement in the tech community.

Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones are poised to set new standards in design and performance. With slimmer profiles, enhanced displays, and potentially significant camera upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Flip 6 Slim are eagerly awaited. Keep an eye out for the official announcement at the July Galaxy Unpacked event.