How to Improve Noise Canceling on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are a popular choice for users seeking high-quality sound and effective noise cancellation. However, like any tech gadget, there are ways to optimize their performance. This article explores various methods to enhance the noise-canceling capabilities of your Pixel Buds Pro.

Understanding Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology in Pixel Buds Pro uses microphones to detect and neutralize external noise. This feature is critical for blocking out ambient sounds, making it ideal for environments like airplanes, busy streets, or crowded offices. Google’s unique “Silent Seal” technology further enhances ANC by adapting to each user’s ears to maximize noise blockage and maintain comfort​​.

Steps to Improve Noise Canceling

Proper Fit and Eartip Seal Check

A crucial factor in effective noise cancellation is ensuring a proper fit. The Pixel Buds Pro come with an “Eartip Seal Check” feature that helps users find the best-fitting eartips:

Open the Settings app on your connected device. Tap Connected devices. Select your Pixel Buds Pro by tapping the gear icon next to them. Scroll down and tap Eartip seal check. Follow the on-screen instructions to perform the seal check. This involves the app playing sounds to test the fit and suggest adjustments if necessary​​.

Adjust ANC Settings

To manually adjust ANC settings:

Open the Settings app. Tap Connected devices. Select your Pixel Buds Pro. Navigate to the Active Noise Control section and tap Noise Cancellation​.

Additionally, customize the touch gestures to switch between ANC and Transparency modes as needed, providing flexibility based on your environment​.

Use Comply Foam Tips

For those who find the standard silicone eartips uncomfortable or ineffective, Google has partnered with Comply to offer foam eartips. These foam tips provide a snugger fit and can significantly improve noise isolation and overall ANC performance​.

Keep Software Updated

Google periodically releases updates that can enhance the performance of the Pixel Buds Pro. Ensuring your device’s firmware is up-to-date can provide improvements to ANC functionality. Check for updates in the Pixel Buds app or Settings under System updates​​.

Additional Tips

Battery Management : ANC reduces battery life from 11 hours to about 7 hours. Keep the charging case handy to extend usage throughout the day.

Environmental Awareness: Utilize Transparency mode when necessary to stay aware of your surroundings, especially in potentially dangerous environments like busy streets.

Improving the noise-canceling performance of your Pixel Buds Pro involves ensuring a proper fit, adjusting ANC settings, using compatible accessories like foam tips, and keeping your software updated. By following these steps, you can maximize the effectiveness of ANC and enjoy a superior audio experience.