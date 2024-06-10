U&i Launches Century Series TWS Earbuds and Empire Series Power Bank

U&i has introduced the Century TWS Earbuds and the Empire Power Bank, designed to keep travelers connected and entertained. These products offer long-lasting battery life and fast charging capabilities, ensuring users remain powered up and entertained throughout their journeys.

Key Highlights:

Century TWS Earbuds provide up to 100 hours of entertainment.

Empire Series Power Bank offers 10,000mAh capacity with MagSafe compatibility.

Both products are priced at INR 3,999.

U&i Century Series True Wireless Earbuds

The Century TWS Earbuds are designed with comfort and clear audio in mind. They feature a Bluetooth V5.3 chipset for stable connectivity and instant pairing. The earbuds come equipped with ANC and ENC technology, which minimizes disturbances during music playback and voice calls. The charging case has a 350mAh battery that charges the earbuds in under an hour, offering up to 100 hours of use on a full charge. Additionally, the USB-C fast-charging port ensures a quick recharge, and the LED display on the case shows the remaining battery life.

U&i Empire Series MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

The Empire Series Power Bank is a versatile charging solution compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It supports multiple charging protocols such as PD, QC, Flash Charge, Charge Turbo, Warp Charge, Power Delivery, Super VOOC, Dash Charge, and Qualcomm Quick Charge. With a 10,000mAh battery and a powerful chipset, it delivers up to 22.5 watts of power, allowing for fast charging of smartphones, tablets, earphones, and cameras. The power bank also includes safety features to protect against overcharging, overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage.

Pricing and Availability

The U&i Century TWS Earbuds and the Empire Magnetic Wireless Power Bank are available for INR 3,999 each. They can be purchased from U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.