Cornea Unveils India’s Largest 110-Inch Interactive Panel

Cornea, a display technology company, has recently introduced its 110-inch Interactive Flat Panel, claimed to be the largest in India. Priced at Rs. 1099999, the panel is available on Cornea’s website, GEM Portal, and Amazon. Designed for educational and corporate use, the panel offers high-definition resolution, vibrant colors, and a high contrast ratio. It integrates with smart office systems and includes voice control functionalities, suitable for presentations and professional settings.

Key Highlights:

The panel features a 4K Ultra HD display, providing lifelike visuals on a 110-inch screen.

It is powered by a Quad Core A55 Processor, ensuring speed and efficiency.

Equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it meets various professional demands.

The display is dust-proof, maintaining clarity and brilliance.

A built-in sound system offers clear audio, suitable for conferences and meetings.

It includes access to streaming apps and content for enhanced presentations.

Voice control capabilities allow easy operation during events.

The panel has a sleek design, fitting well in professional and educational environments.

Ankit Garg, Director at Cornea, commented on the release, stating, “This advanced touchscreen revolutionizes presentations and teamwork, fostering innovative collaboration. It’s a game-changer for educators and professionals across India, redefining how we share and interact with ideas.”

Cornea’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is reflected in its range of technologically advanced and user-friendly products. The 110-inch Interactive Flat Panel aims to transform educational and corporate environments, offering a premium viewing experience and facilitating interactive collaboration. For more details and purchase options, interested parties can visit Cornea’s website.