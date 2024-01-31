Cricket Tops Streaming Content in 2023: Amazon Fire TV Report

According to the Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report, cricket emerged as the most streamed content among Indian viewers in 2023, especially during domestic and international tournaments. The report, an annual publication by Amazon, offers insights into the viewing habits of Fire TV users in India.

Key Highlights:

Cricket was the most streamed content in 2023 on Amazon Fire TV in India.

The highest average daily streaming time was 5.4 hours in a Delhi household.

Formula 1 races viewership increased by 50% from the previous year.

Kids’ related apps saw a 31% increase in monthly streaming hours.

Alexa’s voice search was used by approximately 80% of Fire TV users.

Fire TV Sticks were purchased across 99% of Indian pin codes.

The report indicates that states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were the top regions for streaming cricket. On average, Indian households spent around four hours per day on Fire TV, engaging in activities such as watching movies, shows, playing games, and listening to music.

Besides cricket, viewers also showed a significant interest in other sports like Formula 1 racing, which saw a 50% increase in viewership from the previous year. Children’s content also witnessed a surge, with a 31% increase in streaming hours on apps like YouTube Kids, ChuChu TV, and HappyKids.

Music played an essential role in the daily usage of Fire TV, with one in three users streaming music through platforms like Amazon Music and Spotify. The convenience of Alexa’s voice search was a notable feature, with approximately 80% of users utilizing it to navigate through over 12,000 apps, control smart home appliances, and set reminders.

Popular genres among Fire TV users included comedy, thriller, and drama, with “Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma” being the most voice-searched Indian title. Other favorites were “Big Boss,” “Anupama,” “Ramayan,” and “CID.” Parents frequently used Alexa to search and play kids’ shows such as “Cocomelon,” “Peppa Pig,” and “Chhota Bheem.”

The report also highlighted the widespread adoption of Fire TV devices across India, with purchases in 99% of the pin codes. This includes remote areas like Kavaratti in Lakshadweep and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar.

Prime Video remained a popular choice for Fire TV users, with movies like “Pathan,” “Bawaal,” and “Rocky aur Rani,” and original series such as “Farzi,” “Dahaad,” and “Jubilee” being among the most streamed content.

In conclusion, the Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report for 2023 provides a comprehensive overview of the changing preferences and habits of Indian viewers, emphasizing the growing popularity of cricket and diverse entertainment choices on Fire TV.