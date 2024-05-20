Deadline for $35 Million Settlement Over Apple iPhone 7 Issues Approaching: How to Join

Deadline for $35 million settlement over Apple iPhone 7 audio issues is June 3, 2024. Learn how to check your eligibility and file your claim.

The deadline to participate in the $35 million settlement for Apple iPhone 7 users experiencing audio issues, commonly referred to as “Loop Disease,” is fast approaching. This article will guide you on how to determine your eligibility and how to file your claim before the June 3, 2024 deadline.

Background of the Settlement

In 2023, Apple agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit filed in the U.S. The lawsuit alleged that iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models were prone to audio problems due to a defect in the audio IC chip. Affected users reported issues such as a grayed-out speaker button, inoperable microphones, and audio failures during calls and voice memos​​.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for the settlement, you must meet the following criteria:

You must be a resident of the United States.

You must have purchased an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023.

You must have reported the audio issues to Apple, or you must have paid out-of-pocket for repairs or replacements due to these issues​.

Compensation Details

The compensation amounts vary based on the extent of the issues reported and whether you paid for repairs:

Paid for Repairs : If you paid for repairs or replacements, you could receive between $50 and $349.

: If you paid for repairs or replacements, you could receive between $50 and $349. Reported Issues Only: If you reported the issues but did not pay for repairs, you could receive up to $125​.

How to File Your Claim

Visit the Settlement Website: Go to the official settlement claim page at SmartphoneAudioSettlement.com. Submit Your Claim Form: If you received a notice ID with a confirmation code, you can file a claim online using this information. If you did not receive a notice ID, you can still contact the settlement administrator via the website. Provide Proof: Ensure you have proof of the reported audio issue or payment for repairs. This proof must be reflected in Apple’s records. Choose Your Payment Method: You can opt to receive your payment via electronic check, ACH transfer, or physical check.

Important Dates