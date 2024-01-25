Endefo Unveils New Speakers at Mobile India Expo 2024

Dubai-based company Endefo, part of the Ashtel group, has launched its latest audio products, the Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel party speakers, at the Mobile India Expo in Delhi. These new offerings aim to balance affordability with high-quality sound, targeting the Indian consumer market.

Key Highlights:

Endefo introduces Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers at the Mobile India Expo.

The speakers are priced at 6999 INR and 5999 INR, discounted from the original 9999 INR.

Available for purchase across 19,000 Indian pin codes and in over 2000 retail stores starting 21st January 2024.

The Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers are designed to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers, combining quality sound with accessible pricing. These products will be available online and in retail stores, including major outlets like Sangeetha Mobiles and Supreme Paradise.

The Entun’z Mega Pro, priced at 6999 INR, features a 70W Ultra Bass, Karaoke Mic, Surround Sound, and a variety of connectivity options. The Double Barrel, offered at 5999 INR, comes with a 100W Ultra Bass and includes an Equalizer Control Board, LED Display, and Tone Control among its features.

In addition to the speakers, Endefo showcased other products at the expo, including a range of earphones, neckbands, portable speakers, soundbars, smartwatches, and TWS technology products.

Mr. Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo, commented on the launch, highlighting the company’s goal to blend advanced technology with affordability in the Indian market. He expressed confidence in the new products resonating well with Indian consumers and emphasized Endefo’s commitment to expanding its presence in India.

Endefo’s participation in the Mobile India Expo marks a significant step in its growth strategy within the Indian market. By offering innovative audio products at competitive prices, the company aims to strengthen its position in the audio technology sector and cater to a wide range of consumers.