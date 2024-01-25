Endefo Unveils New Speakers at Mobile India Expo 2024

Hardik Mitra
January 25, 2024

Dubai-based company Endefo, part of the Ashtel group, has launched its latest audio products, the Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel party speakers, at the Mobile India Expo in Delhi. These new offerings aim to balance affordability with high-quality sound, targeting the Indian consumer market.

Key Highlights:

  • Endefo introduces Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers at the Mobile India Expo.
  • The speakers are priced at 6999 INR and 5999 INR, discounted from the original 9999 INR.
  • Available for purchase across 19,000 Indian pin codes and in over 2000 retail stores starting 21st January 2024.

Dubai-based Endefo Launches Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel at Mobile India Expo 2024 -Endefo disrupted the speaker market with Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers at the Mobile India Expo from 17th - 19th January 2024. -The products come with an attractive consumer price point of 6999 INR and 5999 INR, down from their original 9999 INR. -Available across 19,000 Indian pin codes for seamless purchase, it aims to strengthen its Indian presence through this launch. -Starting 21st January 2024, the products will be available across 2000+ retail stores. New Delhi, 18th January 2024 - Endefo, the Dubai-based prominent player in the audio technology sector and a part of the Ashtel group unveils its latest offerings at the Mobile India Expo in Delhi - the Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel party speakers. These cutting-edge audio solutions are designed to deliver a perfect blend of affordability and premium sound quality, catering to the discerning needs of the Indian market. To offer seamless purchase, the products will be available on their website across 19,000 Indian pin codes. Additionally, by 21st January 2024, these products will be available for customers at 2000+ retail stores including Sangeetha Mobiles, Supreme Paradise, Lot Mobile, Nandilath Digital, Ideal Home Appliances, Easy Store, Gulf Own Digital, Image Mobiles, and Computers. Priced at 9999 INR each, Endefo aims to redefine the value proposition in the speaker market by offering the Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel at an exclusive consumer price point of 6999 INR and 5999 INR, respectively. This strategic pricing strategy is part of Endefo's commitment to making superior audio experiences accessible to a broader audience. Entun’z Mega Pro (70 W Ultra Bass) Price 6999 INR The Entun’z Mega Pro boasts a powerful 70W Ultra Bass, delivering crystal-clear voice and an immersive audio experience. Packed with features such as a Karaoke Mic, Surround Sound, LED Display, Remote Control, Mobile Holder, AUX, USB Drive, Micro SD Card, FM Radio, and an enhanced life battery, this speaker is a versatile and stylish addition to any entertainment setup. Double Barrel (100W Ultra Bass) Price 5999 INR The Double Barrel, with its impressive 100W Ultra Bass, offers a dual speaker configuration for an enhanced surround sound experience. Equipped with an Equalizer Control Board, LED Display, Tone Control, Remote Control, AUX, USB Drive, Micro SD Card, FM Radio, and a long-life battery, this speaker is designed to elevate audio enjoyment to new heights. The Entun’z Mega Pro (70 W Ultra Bass) and Double Barrel (100 W Ultra Bass) will be available at Endefo’s Experience booth at the Mobile India Expo. Visitors can also experience other products of the brand like Endefo Earphones (Magna 3.5 mm earphone, Cbud 2 type C earphone, etc.), Endefo Neckbands (verse neck band - 20 HRS, verse 2 Neck Band - 30 HRS, 3 Colors, etc.), Portable Speakers, Party Speakers, Soundbars, Smartwatches, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Technology products. Mr. Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers to the Indian market. With a perfect blend of state-of-the-art technology and affordability, we believe these speakers will resonate well with the Indian consumer. This launch marks a significant step towards solidifying Endefo's position in India and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality audio solutions at an affordable range." He further commented, "Our brand is one of a kind, embedded with the latest features and advanced tech. This expo is a perfect opportunity for us to display our offerings and share our plans for expansion with our consumers. Our previous products, like the recently launched Endefo watches and TWS, have been well-received in the market. We are pleased with their success, and it motivates us to continue bringing the latest tech-enabled affordable products to the Indian market.” The launch at the Mobile India Expo signifies a pivotal moment in the brand's expansion within the Indian market. By introducing futuristic audio solutions that seamlessly combine affordability with premium sound quality, Endefo continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering superior audio experiences to a diverse consumer base. Building on the success of previous product launches, such as Endefo watches and TWS, this strategic move reinforces Endefo's position as a prominent player in the audio technology sector.

The Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers are designed to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers, combining quality sound with accessible pricing. These products will be available online and in retail stores, including major outlets like Sangeetha Mobiles and Supreme Paradise.

The Entun’z Mega Pro, priced at 6999 INR, features a 70W Ultra Bass, Karaoke Mic, Surround Sound, and a variety of connectivity options. The Double Barrel, offered at 5999 INR, comes with a 100W Ultra Bass and includes an Equalizer Control Board, LED Display, and Tone Control among its features.

In addition to the speakers, Endefo showcased other products at the expo, including a range of earphones, neckbands, portable speakers, soundbars, smartwatches, and TWS technology products.

Mr. Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo, commented on the launch, highlighting the company’s goal to blend advanced technology with affordability in the Indian market. He expressed confidence in the new products resonating well with Indian consumers and emphasized Endefo’s commitment to expanding its presence in India.

Endefo’s participation in the Mobile India Expo marks a significant step in its growth strategy within the Indian market. By offering innovative audio products at competitive prices, the company aims to strengthen its position in the audio technology sector and cater to a wide range of consumers.

About the author

View All Posts
Hardik

Hardik Mitra

Hardik’s expertise in digital media and search engine optimization ensures that PC-Tablet’s content reaches its intended audience. His strategies and innovative approaches have played a pivotal role in the growth and online presence of the platform.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recommended Video