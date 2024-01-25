Samsung India Partners with Blinkit for Swift Galaxy S24 Deliveries

Samsung India has announced a partnership with the quick-commerce platform Blinkit, to offer expedited delivery of its newly launched Galaxy S24 series in select Indian cities. Customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai can now receive the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 smartphones in less than 10 minutes through Blinkit.

Key Highlights:

Samsung India collaborates with Blinkit for quick Galaxy S24 series deliveries.

Instant cashback of INR 5000 available for HDFC Bank credit card users on Blinkit purchases.

Pre-booking records: Over 250,000 Galaxy S24 phones booked in India within three days.

New Galaxy S24 series features: Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, and more.

Enhanced camera capabilities with ProVisual Engine and Quad Tele System.

Galaxy S24 series offers up to seven years of OS and security updates.

Customers who purchase the Galaxy S24 series on Blinkit can benefit from an instant cashback of INR 5000 when using an HDFC Bank credit card.

The collaboration is aimed at addressing the high demand for Samsung’s flagship S24 series in India. Notably, the Galaxy S24 series has achieved a record number of pre-bookings, with over 250,000 customers in India pre-booking a device within just three days starting January 18.

The ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 smartphones are equipped with features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist. The AI integration in the Samsung Keyboard supports real-time translation in 13 languages, including Hindi. Additionally, Android Auto has been enhanced to summarize incoming messages and suggest replies and actions while driving.

The Galaxy S24 series introduces a unique ‘Circle to Search’ feature, allowing users to interact with on-screen content for instant search results. The series also boasts the ProVisual Engine, enhancing image capturing capabilities through AI-powered tools. The Quad Tele System in the Galaxy S24 Ultra includes a new 5x optical zoom lens, complementing the 50MP sensor for high-quality zoom performance.

Furthering its commitment to sustainability and product longevity, Samsung assures up to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the Galaxy S24 series, ensuring prolonged optimized performance for its users.