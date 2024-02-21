Ericsson and Airtel Showcase 5G mmWave Capabilities in India

Ericsson and Bharti Airtel have jointly demonstrated the capabilities of 5G mmWave technology on Airtel’s network in India, reaching peak speeds of 4.7Gbps. This test underlines the potential of mmWave technology in enhancing network capacity, especially in densely populated urban areas. The demonstration also highlighted the feasibility of using Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to extend connectivity to areas lacking fiber connections.

Key Highlights:

Peak speeds of 4.7Gbps were achieved during the test, showcasing the high capacity of mmWave technology.

The use of mmWave spectrum can significantly enhance network performance in densely populated areas.

FWA offers a scalable solution to extend broadband access where fiber is not available.

Ericsson’s contributions include a comprehensive mmWave portfolio and a significant number of 5G mmWave patents.

Projections suggest FWA connections will grow to 330 million by 2029, with a majority over 5G networks.

Ericsson and Bharti Airtel, a major telecommunications service provider in India, successfully tested mmWave 5G functionality. The test achieved peak speeds of 4.7Gbps, illustrating the suitability of mmWave technology for fulfilling high network capacity needs in urban settings. The mmWave spectrum, operating above 24GHz, offers advantages for high-speed, low-latency communications, particularly in densely populated areas.

Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, stated, “The peak throughput experienced during the testing gives us the confidence to deploy mmWave for FWA application.” He highlighted the benefits of using FWA with 5G mmWave technology, such as delivering higher speeds and covering a larger number of users who are currently without connectivity due to the lack of fiber infrastructure.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson in Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, commented on the significance of these demonstrations on the 26GHz band, emphasizing Ericsson’s extensive R&D investments and its leading position in the 5G mmWave patent landscape. Ericsson’s specialized hardware and software design, powered by Ericsson Silicon, allows for the optimal use of the high-band spectrum, offering Airtel a robust solution for delivering high-capacity connectivity through an FWA solution in urban areas.

Ericsson’s FWA handbook 2024 Insights predicts a significant rise in FWA connections globally, from 130 million at the end of 2023 to 330 million by the end of 2029, representing 18 percent of all fixed broadband connections. Notably, approximately 85 percent of these connections are expected to be over 5G networks, with emerging markets hosting 50 out of 121 service providers offering 5G FWA as of November 2023. This demonstration not only highlights the technical capabilities of 5G mmWave technology but also its potential to substantially improve connectivity and network performance in various regions, especially where traditional fiber broadband is not feasible.