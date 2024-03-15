Essential Gadgets for a Tech-Enhanced Holi Festival

Aditi Sharma
March 15, 2024

Celebrate Holi with Honor’s range of gadgets designed to enhance the festival experience. From smartphones with advanced camera features to water-resistant smartwatches, and earbuds for quality music, Honor offers a variety of products suitable for the vibrant occasion.

Highlights:

  • Water-resistant smartwatch for outdoor and fitness activities with health monitoring.
  • Durable smartphone with drop and splash resistance, long battery life, and a triple camera system.
  • Smartphone with high-resolution cameras for capturing festive moments, featuring a Quad-curved display.
  • Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, extended battery life, and water resistance for music enthusiasts.

Essential Gadgets for a Tech-Enhanced Holi Festival

Honor introduces a collection of products catering to the Holi festival’s needs, emphasizing durability, connectivity, and entertainment. The HONOR CHOICE Watch is equipped with a water-resistant design, health monitoring features, and a vibrant display, priced at ₹5,999. The HONOR X9b 5G smartphone offers drop and splash resistance, a large battery, and a triple camera setup for ₹25,999, with offers available for ICICI Bank users. The HONOR 90 5G features a Quad-curved display, high-resolution cameras, and is available in two storage variants starting at ₹27,999. Finally, the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 provide noise cancellation, long battery life, and are priced at ₹1,999. These gadgets are available through Amazon.in, Honor’s website, and mainline stores.

About the author

View All Posts
Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma

With a focus on the latest innovations, Aditi covers emerging technologies and their impact on various industries. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recommended Video