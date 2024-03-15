Essential Gadgets for a Tech-Enhanced Holi Festival

Celebrate Holi with Honor’s range of gadgets designed to enhance the festival experience. From smartphones with advanced camera features to water-resistant smartwatches, and earbuds for quality music, Honor offers a variety of products suitable for the vibrant occasion.

Highlights:

Water-resistant smartwatch for outdoor and fitness activities with health monitoring.

Durable smartphone with drop and splash resistance, long battery life, and a triple camera system.

Smartphone with high-resolution cameras for capturing festive moments, featuring a Quad-curved display.

Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, extended battery life, and water resistance for music enthusiasts.

Honor introduces a collection of products catering to the Holi festival’s needs, emphasizing durability, connectivity, and entertainment. The HONOR CHOICE Watch is equipped with a water-resistant design, health monitoring features, and a vibrant display, priced at ₹5,999. The HONOR X9b 5G smartphone offers drop and splash resistance, a large battery, and a triple camera setup for ₹25,999, with offers available for ICICI Bank users. The HONOR 90 5G features a Quad-curved display, high-resolution cameras, and is available in two storage variants starting at ₹27,999. Finally, the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 provide noise cancellation, long battery life, and are priced at ₹1,999. These gadgets are available through Amazon.in, Honor’s website, and mainline stores.