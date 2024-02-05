HONOR to Launch New Earbuds and Smartwatch in India

On 15th February 2024, HONOR is set to broaden its product portfolio in India by launching the HONOR Choice Earbuds X5 and the HONOR Choice Watch, alongside the new smartphone HONOR X9b. The launch signifies the company’s effort to expand its ecosystem with the introduction of these devices, aiming to enhance user experience with advanced technology in audio and wearable sectors.

Key Highlights:

Launch of HONOR Choice Earbuds X5 and HONOR Choice Watch scheduled for 15th February 2024.

The HONOR Choice Earbuds X5 to feature an ergonomic design, 30dB ANC, and up to 35 hours of battery life.

The HONOR Choice Watch will include a 1.95-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, one-click SOS calling, and a battery life of up to 12 days.

Both devices aim to integrate seamlessly into HONOR’s connected ecosystem, enhancing the overall user experience with innovative features.

The HONOR Choice Earbuds X5 are designed to provide a premium quality audio experience with an ergonomic in-ear design, advanced noise cancellation technology, and a long battery life. The companion app, HONOR AI Space, is intended to offer a cohesive experience across HONOR devices.

The HONOR Choice Watch is introduced as the latest addition to HONOR’s smartwatch range. It features an ultra-thin AMOLED display, comprehensive fitness tracking with 120 workout modes, and health monitoring functionalities. The watch’s 5 ATM water resistance makes it suitable for swimming and water sports, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

The upcoming launch event on February 15th promises to deliver innovative technology solutions to consumers, aiming to set new standards in the audio and smartwatch categories.