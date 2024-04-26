Excitel Broadens Reach to Over 50 Cities and Surpasses 1 Million Subscribers

New Delhi, March 24, 2024 – Excitel, a prominent home internet provider, has reached a milestone of over 1 million subscribers and has expanded its operations to 55 cities across India. The company has notably enhanced its service offerings to include not just high-speed internet but also a new IPTV service featuring access to various premium OTT platforms and TV channels.

Rapid Expansion : Now serving 55 cities, including major urban centers and smaller towns.

: Now serving 55 cities, including major urban centers and smaller towns. Enhanced Offerings : Introduction of IPTV services with access to over 20 premium OTT platforms.

: Introduction of IPTV services with access to over 20 premium OTT platforms. Increasing Accessibility : Commitment to providing high-speed internet to underserved regions.

: Commitment to providing high-speed internet to underserved regions. Subscriber Growth: Achieved a 25% year-on-year growth with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of INR 500.

Expanding Services and Market Reach

In response to the rapid expansion, Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, commented on the growth, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see over a million users across 55 cities in India. Our commitment is to provide high-quality services that our customers trust. We aim to bring high-speed fibre-to-home internet to regions across India that are often overlooked.”

Excitel has broadened its scope beyond traditional broadband by introducing an IPTV service that integrates internet and television for a comprehensive entertainment solution. This service provides customers with access to more than 20 premium OTT platforms including Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and others, as well as popular TV channels like Star Plus HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, and Cartoon Network.

Enhancing Connectivity and Entertainment Options

The introduction of IPTV services positions Excitel as a versatile provider in the home entertainment market, catering to the diverse needs of its growing customer base. This expansion is part of Excitel’s strategic move to offer more value to its users and to solidify its presence in both urban and semi-urban areas of India.