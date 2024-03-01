Excitel Introduces IPTV Services in Hyderabad with Comprehensive Content Packages

Excitel has announced the launch of its IPTV service, Excitel TV, in Hyderabad. This service, following its success in Delhi, provides users with access to over 550 premium cable TV and live TV channels, 21 OTT subscriptions, and high-speed internet. The flagship plan named ‘Cable Cutter’ is available at a monthly fee of INR 734.

Key Highlights:

Excitel TV service offers access to more than 550 premium cable and live TV channels.

Subscribers will receive 21 OTT subscriptions including popular platforms like Sun Nxt, Aha Telugu, and Disney Hotstar.

Plans offer internet speeds up to 400 Mbps.

The service is priced starting at INR 734 per month for a 12-month subscription.

Excitel TV aims to provide a comprehensive home entertainment solution by combining regional television content with premium OTT platforms, and high-speed internet. The service includes popular OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Sun Nxt, Disney Hotstar, SonyLIV, Aha Telugu, and Namma Flix, among others.

Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO of Excitel, expressed optimism about the Hyderabad launch, stating, “After the successful launch of Excitel IPTV in Delhi we look forward to bringing the best user experience to the people of Hyderabad. Recognizing the demand for comprehensive content packages, we decided to collaborate with leading IPTV provider Ulka TV to enhance the entertainment viewing experience from traditional television channels to premium OTT selections. Our goal is to provide the luxury of uninterrupted and high-speed home entertainment within the comfort of your home.”

The Cable Cutter plan has paved the way for Excitel’s expansion, offering affordable and region-specific packages to customers. This initiative represents a blend of cost-efficiency, variety, and user-friendliness in the home entertainment industry, especially when combined with high-speed internet services.