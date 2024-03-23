Final Fantasy XVI’s The Rising Tide DLC: Leviathan Rises on April 18

Explore the depths of Valisthea with The Rising Tide DLC for Final Fantasy XVI, featuring Leviathan. Dive into 10 hours of new content, epic battles, and expanded lore on April 18, 2024.

Square Enix is set to expand the universe of Final Fantasy XVI, one of gaming’s most revered franchises, with the introduction of its latest DLC, The Rising Tide, scheduled for release on April 18, 2024. This DLC not only adds a new chapter to the epic saga but also brings the much-anticipated Eikon, Leviathan, into the fold, promising a fresh adventure filled with mystery, intrigue, and groundbreaking combat.

Key Highlights:

The Rising Tide is the second major DLC for Final Fantasy XVI, following Echoes of the Fallen.

Players will explore Misidia, a new area, where they will encounter Leviathan.

The DLC features around 10 hours of content, including a significant battle with Leviathan, employing unique water-related visuals and attacks.

Clive, the protagonist, will gain new powers from Leviathan, adding depth to the game’s combat system.

The DLC aims to provide a deeper understanding of the world of Valisthea and its characters.

Detailed Insights:

Final Fantasy XVI continues to enthrall players with its engaging storyline and high-octane action. The upcoming DLC, The Rising Tide, introduces players to Misidia, setting the stage for an epic showdown with Leviathan, a fan-favorite Eikon missing from the main storyline. This DLC promises to enrich the gaming experience with approximately 10 hours of new content, focusing on exploration, combat, and narrative depth.

The battle against Leviathan is expected to set a new benchmark for Eikon fights within the game, incorporating extensive use of water both visually and in attack mechanics. Unlike the previous DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, which was more focused on combat in a single dungeon, The Rising Tide offers a broader scope, integrating significant story elements with action-packed battles.

The Eikon of Water Rises

In Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide, Clive Rosfield receives an enigmatic letter claiming that Leviathan, the Eikon of Water, is in dire need of rescue. Eager to learn more and potentially secure this powerful Eikon, our hero sets sail for the land of Mysidia. This secluded region, miraculously spared from the Blight plaguing other lands, provides a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness.

Within Mysidia, players meet Shula, a vital ally who assists Clive in his quest and his ongoing journey. Together, they will confront the trials and tribulations that lie ahead to gain control of Leviathan and its watery might.

Mastering Leviathan’s Abilities

As in past Final Fantasy titles, Leviathan stands as a formidable force. By claiming victory over this Eikon of Water, Clive will unlock powerful new abilities. One such skill is “Serpent’s Cry,” allowing players to summon a serpent for precise ranged attacks against foes.

DLC and Free Updates

The Rising Tide DLC is scheduled for release on April 18th on the PlayStation 5. For players looking forward to the expansion, it can be purchased individually or as part of the more cost-effective Expansion Pass.

What to Expect:

An Epic Battle with Leviathan: The showdown with Leviathan is anticipated to be unlike any Eikon fight seen in the series, with a heavy emphasis on water-based attacks and visuals.

New Abilities and Powers: Gaining Leviathan’s power will provide Clive with new abilities, significantly impacting combat strategies and epic showdown new ways to engage in battles.

Deep Dive into the Lore: The DLC will expand on the game’s lore, offering insights into the world of Valisthea and the mysterious Eikon, Leviathan.

The Rising Tide DLC is shaping up to be an essential addition for fans of Final Fantasy XVI, offering a mix of exploration, story, and combat that promises to enrich the overall gaming experience. With the inclusion of Leviathan, Square Enix is set to add a new layer of depth to the game’s already rich lore, making this DLC a must-play for enthusiasts looking to dive deeper into the world of Valisthea.