Findability Sciences Introduces AI-Driven Business Process Co-Pilots

Findability Sciences, a global provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) products and solutions, unveiled its suite of Business Process Co-Pilots (BPCs) on 14th February 2024 in New Delhi. These innovative tools are designed to enhance business operations across various industries by leveraging AI technologies for improved efficiency and reduced operational costs.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of a suite of AI solutions for business processes, utilizing Discriminative and Generative models.

Aimed at transforming business operations with a focus on efficiency, speed, and accuracy.

Expected to significantly reduce human effort and operational expenses in critical functions.

BPCs target a wide range of industries including manufacturing, retail, BFSI, healthcare, and pharma.

Findability Sciences projects over 50% growth in BPC implementations globally.

Anand Mahurkar, CEO of Findability Sciences, stated, “Our Business Process Co-Pilots are designed to redefine how business processes are managed by integrating the power of AI. These solutions not only serve as technological tools but also as strategic partners that enhance productivity and reduce costs, benefiting businesses regardless of their industry.”

The introduction of Business Process Co-Pilots by Findability Sciences is set against a backdrop of growing demand for AI solutions that can simplify complex, human-centric business processes. These processes often involve handling unstructured data and require skilled labor. By providing a suite of AI technologies backed by a strong data management framework, Findability Sciences aims to support businesses in navigating these complexities more effectively.

The global launch of BPCs is expected to spur significant growth in their implementation across industries, with Findability Sciences anticipating a 50% increase. This innovation represents a significant step forward in the application of AI technologies to improve business operations, signaling a move towards more intelligent, efficient, and cost-effective process management solutions.