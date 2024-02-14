Kartik Aaryan Named Brand Ambassador by Urbn

Urbn, a homegrown D2C charging solution brand, has announced the signing of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. The collaboration aims to leverage Aaryan’s appeal among the younger generation to enhance Urbn’s visibility and connection across key markets. The partnership underscores Urbn’s commitment to innovation and its strategy to align with the needs and preferences of today’s youth.

Key Highlights:

Urbn emphasizes the integration of advanced technology with daily life, focusing on stylish, on-the-go charging solutions.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his relatable personality, is expected to boost the brand’s appeal through upcoming product launches and campaigns.

Urbn recently introduced two new products: the ultra-compact wireless Power Bank, MagTag, and the world’s smallest Power Bank, Urbn Nano.

The brand’s products are widely available both online and offline, including in over 200 Croma stores nationwide, and are manufactured in India.

Kartik Aaryan, expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighted the practical challenges of maintaining mobile device battery life amidst his busy schedule and commended Urbn for addressing such essential needs with their innovative products. He looks forward to contributing to the brand’s growth.

Sagar Gwallani, Founder & CEO of Urbn, emphasized the synergy between Aaryan’s unique personality and Urbn’s dynamic approach. He anticipates that this collaboration will strengthen the brand’s perception and forge a genuine connection with the tech-savvy Gen-Z audience. Gwallani expressed optimism about jointly propelling Urbn to the forefront of the charging solutions market in India.