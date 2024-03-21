Fujifilm Launches INSTAX MINI 99 Camera in India

Discover the new FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera: featuring innovative analog functions, enhanced shooting modes, and a sleek design

FUJIFILM India has announced the launch of the FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera (MINI 99), the latest addition to its INSTAX series. Alongside, the company is also introducing new print films called Photo Slide, aimed at enhancing the user experience.

Key Highlights:

The INSTAX MINI 99 will be available from April 4, 2024, with a starting price of Rs. 20,999.

Sales channels include the official website, major online retailers, and over 2000+ retail stores nationwide.

The MINI 99 features new analog functions such as Color Effect Control and Vignette Mode.

It inherits and improves upon the functionalities of its predecessor, the INSTAX mini 90.

Fujifilm also updated the INSTAX UP! app, adding an Album function for better photo management.

Innovative Features and Design

The INSTAX MINI 99 brings forward a set of innovative features such as Color Effect Control, allowing users to apply different colors directly to the film for unique color expressions. The Vignette Mode emphasizes the photo’s center by reducing exposure around the edges. These features, along with a five-step Brightness Control, enable users to creatively manipulate their photos.

Designed with a classic aesthetic, the camera body presents a leather-like matte texture, offering a comfortable and premium feel. The camera promotes analog operability, allowing adjustments through physical dials and rings for an intuitive user experience.

Enhanced Shooting Modes and App Integration

The camera supports various shooting modes tailored for different scenarios, including Landscape/Macro, Indoor, and Sports modes, alongside creative modes like Double Exposure and Bulb mode. It is equipped with a rechargeable battery, supporting approximately 100 frames per charge, and includes a USB Type-C port for convenient charging.

The recent update to the INSTAX UP! app introduces an Album function, enabling users to organize their INSTAX prints digitally. This feature enhances the way users share and enjoy their INSTAX photos, promoting a unique blend of analog and digital experiences.