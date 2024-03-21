Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Share Processor with Galaxy S24 Series

Discover how the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to feature the same powerhouse processor as the international Galaxy S24 series models, promising top-notch performance and efficiency.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is rumored to share the same processor as the international models of the Galaxy S24 series. This move signifies Samsung’s commitment to ensuring that its foldable lineup receives the same high-performance treatment as its flagship S series, blending cutting-edge technology with innovative design.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to feature the same processor found in the international models of the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ models are powered by the Exynos 2400 processor in most countries worldwide, with the exception of Canada, China, and the US​​.

The Exynos 2400 is a 4nm chip with a 10-core CPU and an AMD RDNA3-based Xclipse 940 GPU, offering enhanced performance and power efficiency​​.

For the US market, the Galaxy S24 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which boasts impressive performance metrics, including high single-core and multi-core CPU test scores​​.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to feature M13 OLED displays and up to 16GB RAM, showcasing Samsung’s dedication to providing top-tier specifications for its devices​​.

Processor Details: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

The Exynos 2400 processor, featured in the international Galaxy S24 models, is designed to deliver a substantial performance boost. It incorporates a 10-core CPU architecture and leverages AMD’s RDNA3 graphics technology to ensure smooth, realistic gaming experiences and efficient power management. The chip supports advanced connectivity options, high-resolution camera sensors up to 320MP, and AI processing capabilities for a range of applications, from generative AI content creation to enhanced image processing for cameras​​.

On the other hand, the US versions of the Galaxy S24 series come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This chipset is characterized by its powerful CPU cores and the Adreno 750 GPU, optimizing the devices for high-end gaming and multitasking while maintaining energy efficiency​​.

What is the Exynos 2400?

Samsung’s Exynos 2400 is a high-performance mobile processor known for its strong processing power and energy efficiency. It was initially introduced in select global versions of the Galaxy S24 and S24+. While past Exynos chips have sometimes lagged behind their Qualcomm Snapdragon counterparts, the Exynos 2400 appears more competitive.

Why Does This Matter?

Samsung has historically used Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in its foldable Galaxy Z Flip devices. If the rumors are true, equipping the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with an Exynos 2400 processor would mark a noticeable difference in approach. This might be driven by several factors:

Performance Improvements: The Exynos 2400 has shown performance benchmarks comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering the potential for a smoother, faster Galaxy Z Flip 6 experience.

Cost Considerations: Using its own in-house chip could result in cost savings for Samsung.

Supply Chain Management: Samsung may have greater control over its supply chain and the production timeline of the Flip 6 if it uses its own processor.

What This Means for the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Incorporating the same high-end processors as the Galaxy S24 series into the Galaxy Z Flip 6 underscores Samsung’s strategy to position its foldable phones as premium offerings that do not compromise on performance. By equipping the Z Flip 6 with either the Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, depending on the region, Samsung ensures that users will enjoy a seamless and responsive experience, whether they’re using traditional smartphones or venturing into the foldable future.