OnePlus Gears Up for a New Smartwatch Launch in 2024

OnePlus, a brand synonymous with innovation and quality, is reportedly gearing up for another venture into the smartwatch market. After the mixed reception of its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, the company seems undeterred and is poised to make a comeback. A recent leak suggests that OnePlus is in the process of developing a successor, potentially set to launch in 2024. With the tech community buzzing with anticipation, let’s delve into what we know so far.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartwatch, set for a 2024 release.

The upcoming smartwatch is rumored to feature a round face.

Codenamed “Star,” the smartwatch might have multiple variants for different markets.

The device is expected to sport a display resolution of 466 x 466.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip with a BES 2700 coprocessor.

Anticipated features include ECG, always-on display, eSIM, blood oxygen measurement, stress and sleep tracking, and more.

A Closer Look at the Rumored Smartwatch:

It’s been two years since OnePlus ventured into the smartwatch market with the OnePlus Watch. While it had its strengths, many felt it was more akin to a fitness tracker than a full-fledged smartwatch. However, OnePlus seems to be taking the feedback in stride, with plans to rectify past shortcomings.

The recent leak by Max Jambor suggests that OnePlus is in the advanced stages of developing a new smartwatch, potentially named the OnePlus Watch 2. The watch is expected to have a round face, a departure from the more common rectangular design seen in many smartwatches today.

Technical Specifications and Features:

The upcoming smartwatch, codenamed “Star,” is rumored to have multiple variants tailored for different markets. The display is expected to have a resolution of 466 x 466, ensuring crisp visuals. Under the hood, the watch is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, paired with a BES 2700 coprocessor for efficient low-power operations.

In terms of features, the smartwatch is expected to be packed with a plethora of health and fitness tracking capabilities. These include an ECG, always-on display, eSIM support, blood oxygen measurement, stress tracking, sleep tracking, and comprehensive workout tracking.

Summary:

OnePlus’s rumored venture back into the smartwatch market is generating significant interest among tech enthusiasts. With the potential launch of the OnePlus Watch 2 in 2024, the company seems determined to offer a product that rectifies the shortcomings of its predecessor. The rumored specifications and features suggest that OnePlus is aiming to deliver a comprehensive smartwatch experience, blending aesthetics with functionality. Only time will tell if this new offering will live up to the expectations, but for now, the tech community remains optimistic.