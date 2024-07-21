Gadgets Weekly Roundup: Dyson, Sony, Samsung, and Dell Unveiling New Tech

DH’s Gadgets Weekly highlights the latest in personal technology, keeping consumers up-to-date on the rapidly evolving world of electronics. This week, major tech companies including Dyson, Sony, Samsung, and Dell launched new products across various categories.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones

Dyson enters the audio market with its OnTrac headphones, emphasizing comfort and advanced noise cancellation. Each ear cushion features ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for a superior acoustic seal. Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a unique headband battery placement ensure balanced weight distribution.

The headphones boast a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm with 8 microphones, sampling external sound 384,000 times per second, and canceling up to 40dB of unwanted noise. The 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio processing deliver precise sound reproduction with a frequency range of 6Hz to 21,000Hz.

The MyDyson app allows users to control in-ear and external volume, provides alerts for potentially harmful levels, and offers three custom EQ modes. The headphones come in multiple color options and promise up to 55 hours of battery life.

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 4K Smart TVs

Sony expands its BRAVIA TV lineup with the 3 series, available in six sizes from 43 to 85 inches. The TVs feature Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 for enhanced picture quality, TRILUMINOS Pro for vibrant colors, and Dynamic Contrast Enhancer for deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Object-Based HDR Remaster and Super Bit Mapping further improve visuals, while Motionflow XR ensures smooth action sequences. The TVs also house X-Balanced speakers with Dual Bass Reflex and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

The BRAVIA 3 series runs on Google TV OS, supporting popular OTT apps and Dolby Vision technology for a cinematic experience.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy M35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and running Android 14-based One UI 6.1, it offers 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

The triple-camera setup features a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The 13MP front camera is ideal for selfies. The phone comes in three colors and three storage configurations.

Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus Series Copilot+ PCs

Dell introduces the new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, powered by Snapdragon X1 Elite and X Plus processors, respectively. Both laptops offer all-day battery life and the ability to run generative AI applications.

The Qualcomm Hexagon NPU and Copilot+ feature enable local AI-generated image creation on the device with the Cocreator app. These laptops cater to users seeking performance and AI capabilities.