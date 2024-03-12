Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for March 12: Win Flames Undying Parafal Today!

Garena Free Fire MAX has launched the Parafal Royale event, offering players the opportunity to win unique weapon skins and other items. This Luck Royale event requires players to spend diamonds for spins, with more spins increasing the chances of winning top rewards.
Key Highlights
- Parafal Royale event now live
- Rewards include Flames Undying Parafal, other Parafal skins, and more
- Spins cost diamonds
“Lock and load, Parafal Royale has landed! Time to show off your style with your favorite gun skin. Who’s ready to dominate the battlefield?” the official Free Fire MAX
Instagram announced.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12
- FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT
- FYOH98U75YTR7FGG
- F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE
- FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U
- F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ
- F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF
- F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7
- FY6STWRFG4585AR4
- FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
- FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73
Steps to redeem codes
- Ensure you are logged into your Free Fire Account (not a Guest account).
- Visit the official Free Fire Redemption website.
- Log in using Google, Facebook, VK, or another available option.
- Enter your 12-digit redeem code.
- Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
