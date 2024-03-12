Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for March 12: Win Flames Undying Parafal Today!

Garena Free Fire MAX has launched the Parafal Royale event, offering players the opportunity to win unique weapon skins and other items. This Luck Royale event requires players to spend diamonds for spins, with more spins increasing the chances of winning top rewards.

Key Highlights

Parafal Royale event now live

Rewards include Flames Undying Parafal, other Parafal skins, and more

Spins cost diamonds

“Lock and load, Parafal Royale has landed! Time to show off your style with your favorite gun skin. Who’s ready to dominate the battlefield?” the official Free Fire MAX

Instagram announced.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12

FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT

FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

Steps to redeem codes

Ensure you are logged into your Free Fire Account (not a Guest account). Visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Log in using Google, Facebook, VK, or another available option. Enter your 12-digit redeem code. Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.