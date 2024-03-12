Snapdragon 8 Gen4 Set to Utilize New LPDDR6 Memory Standard

Recent reports have highlighted the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association’s completion of the LPDDR6 standard in Lisbon, Portugal, with an official release slated for the third quarter of this year. This development is anticipated to herald a significant upgrade over the current LPDDR5X memory standard, which itself boasts a speed of 8533Mbps, 30% faster than its predecessor LPDDR5, and offers a 20% reduction in power consumption.

The LPDDR6 standard has been finalized and is expected to be released officially in the third quarter of this year.

LPDDR6 promises significant improvements over the current LPDDR5X, with enhanced speed and efficiency.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen4 processor is likely to be the first to incorporate the LPDDR6 memory.

The introduction of LPDDR6 is projected to reduce the costs and prices of older memory standards, benefiting mid-to-low-end models.

The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association has recently completed the standardization of LPDDR6 memory in Lisbon, Portugal, with expectations to unveil it in the upcoming third quarter. While specific details of the LPDDR6 standard remain undisclosed, it is poised to outperform the existing LPDDR5X memory in terms of speed and power efficiency.

LPDDR5X currently stands as a significant advancement in memory technology, with a speed that exceeds LPDDR5 by 30% and a reduction in power consumption by 20%. The forthcoming LPDDR6 memory is anticipated to elevate these benchmarks further, offering even greater efficiency and performance enhancements.

It is anticipated that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen4 processor will be among the first to integrate this new LPDDR6 memory standard, marking a significant step forward in mobile computing power and efficiency. Additionally, the adoption of LPDDR6 is expected to have a ripple effect across the industry, potentially lowering the cost and pricing of previous memory standards like LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X. This change is likely to enhance the performance capabilities of mid-range and lower-end devices, making advanced technology more accessible to a broader range of consumers.