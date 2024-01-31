Garuda Aerospace Launches Droni, A New Consumer Drone

Garuda Aerospace, a leader in the Indian drone industry, has recently announced the launch of its new product, Droni. This marks the company’s foray into the consumer photography and cinematography drone sector, a market previously dominated by DJI drones. Droni, named after investor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is the company’s first B2C (business-to-consumer) product and has been launched on various social media platforms, including those of Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.

Key Highlights:

Droni is Garuda Aerospace’s first entry into the consumer drone market.

The drone weighs just 249 grams, is foldable, portable, and offers a 60-minute flight time.

Available globally, Droni has an introductory price of Rs. 85,000 on Amazon.

Garuda Aerospace holds a 55% market share in the Agri Drone Segment.

The company has Dual DGCA certifications for both Manufacturing & Training.

Droni features an 11 intelligent flight modes, three-axis mechanical stabilization, and a 48 MP camera.

Garuda Aerospace has been a dominant player in the agricultural drone segment, holding a 55% market share. With the launch of Droni, the company expands its reach into the consumer drone market. Droni’s features include its light weight of 249 grams, foldability, and a significant 60-minute flight time. The drone’s global availability, initially exclusive to Amazon, marks a significant step in the company’s growth.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, commented on the launch, highlighting the product’s cutting-edge design, convenience, and high quality. He emphasized the significance of the drone in the aerial photography and videography market and expressed confidence in its potential to inspire creativity among users.

In India, the consumer drone market is substantial, with over 7 lakh drones, particularly in the nano category (under 250g), which do not require DGCA Certifications or Pilot Licenses. The launch of Droni adds a significant player to this market, especially with the backing of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Industry experts anticipate that Garuda Aerospace could become the first Drone Unicorn Startup this year.

Droni’s technical specifications include 11 intelligent flight modes, a three-axis mechanical stabilized pan-tilt for stable shots, and a 48 MP camera with a wide-angle lens. It also features intelligent voice somatosensory control for one-handed operation and level 7 wind resistance. Despite its advanced features, Droni maintains a user-friendly interface.

Initially priced at Rs 1,40,000, Droni is available at an introductory price of Rs 85,000. The launch is supported by an integrated marketing campaign, including an advertisement featuring MS Dhoni.