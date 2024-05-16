Gemini AI Is About to Make Your Google Search Look Very Different. Here’s How

Discover how Google's Gemini AI is transforming search with features like Circle to Search and AI-powered multisearch, offering more intuitive and dynamic search experiences.

Google’s latest AI innovation, Gemini, is set to transform the way we use its search engine. Introduced at Google Cloud Next 2024, Gemini AI represents the next generation of Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities, building on years of research and development in generative AI.

What Is Gemini AI?

Gemini AI is a family of generative AI models developed by Google DeepMind and Google Research. It includes several iterations, with the latest being Gemini 1.5. This model introduces significant advancements in AI performance, including a long context window capable of processing up to one million tokens of information. This feature allows for a more comprehensive understanding of complex queries, enhancing the AI’s ability to provide relevant and detailed responses​​.

Integration with Google Search

One of the most anticipated updates is the integration of Gemini AI with Google Search. Initially, Gemini started as a standalone chatbot, but its functionalities have now been merged into the core Google app. This integration aims to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing them to switch between traditional web searches and AI-powered conversational searches effortlessly​​.

New Features: Circle to Search and AI-Powered Multisearch

Google is introducing innovative features to enhance the search experience:

Circle to Search: This feature allows users to select any part of their phone screen — text, images, or videos — by simply circling, highlighting, or scribbling on it. This intuitive method makes it easier to search for information without disrupting the user’s current activity​. AI-Powered Multisearch: By leveraging the capabilities of generative AI, this feature enables users to conduct searches that combine various types of media inputs. For example, you can use both text and images in a single search query, making the search process more dynamic and versatile​​.

Enhanced Performance and Efficiency

Gemini 1.5 Pro, one of the models available for public preview, showcases enhanced performance through a new Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture. This architecture selectively activates the most relevant neural network pathways based on the input, which significantly boosts efficiency and allows for quicker and more accurate processing of complex tasks. This model is designed to perform well across a wide range of applications, from text generation to code assistance​.

Ethical and Safe AI

Google has emphasized the importance of safety and ethics in developing Gemini AI. The company has implemented extensive safety testing to ensure that the AI operates within ethical boundaries and provides reliable and accurate information. This commitment is crucial as AI becomes more integrated into daily digital interactions​.

Future Prospects

The integration of Gemini AI into Google Search marks a significant shift in how users will interact with search engines. As the AI continues to evolve, it promises to offer more personalized and efficient search experiences. By combining traditional search capabilities with AI-driven insights, Google aims to cater to diverse user needs, whether they prefer broad search results or more focused, interactive explorations​.