Google Photos Brings Magic Editor and Eraser to India on May 15

Starting May 15, Google Photos rolls out AI-powered Magic Editor and Magic Eraser in India, making advanced photo editing accessible to all.

In an exciting update for photo enthusiasts across India, Google Photos is set to introduce its advanced AI-powered editing tools, including the Magic Editor and Magic Eraser, to all users from May 15. This marks a significant leap in photo editing technology, making sophisticated edits accessible to everyone without the need for professional editing skills.

Google Photos, since its inception in 2015, has been at the forefront of leveraging AI to enhance user experience. From organizing and surfacing photos to providing advanced editing tools like the Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, Google Photos has continuously evolved. The introduction of the Magic Editor at the recent Google I/O conference showcased a new experimental editing experience. Utilizing generative AI, the Magic Editor allows users to make complex edits with ease, offering unprecedented control over the final appearance of their images. Whether it’s adjusting specific parts of an image or altering the entire background, the Magic Editor ensures that the perfect shot is just a few taps away.

Parallelly, the Magic Eraser feature, known for its ability to remove unwanted elements from photos, such as photobombs or power lines, is being made more widely available. This tool has been a game-changer in decluttering images and focusing on the intended subjects. Its integration into Google Photos for all users, including those without the latest Pixel phones, democratizes access to what was once considered an exclusive feature.

Furthermore, Google One members and Pixel users will enjoy additional benefits, including new HDR video effects and exclusive collage styles, alongside the celebrated Magic Eraser tool. This expansion not only enriches the editing toolkit available to users but also underscores Google’s commitment to making professional-grade editing tools accessible to a broader audience.

With these updates, Google Photos is set to redefine photo editing, making it more intuitive, accessible, and fun for users across India. The rollout of Magic Editor and Magic Eraser to all users from May 15 is a testament to Google’s ongoing efforts to harness AI for creative expression, ensuring that every moment captured can be transformed into a masterpiece with minimal effort.