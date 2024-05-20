Google Pixel 9 Color Options and Wallpapers Leaked: What We Know So Far

Latest leaks reveal potential color options and wallpapers for the upcoming Google Pixel 9, expected to launch later this year.

In recent developments, leaks regarding the Google Pixel 9 have surfaced, shedding light on the possible color options and wallpapers for the upcoming device. These leaks provide a glimpse into what users can expect from Google’s next flagship smartphone.

Leaked Color Options

According to the leaks, the Google Pixel 9 is expected to be available in a variety of colors. While the exact names of these colors have not been confirmed, the renders suggest a palette that includes:

Black/Obsidian : A classic and sleek option, maintaining the tradition of offering a dark variant.

: A classic and sleek option, maintaining the tradition of offering a dark variant. White/Porcelain : A clean and elegant choice for users who prefer a lighter shade.

: A clean and elegant choice for users who prefer a lighter shade. Blue : Likely a vibrant and eye-catching color, adding a bit of flair to the lineup.

: Likely a vibrant and eye-catching color, adding a bit of flair to the lineup. Green: A fresh and unique option, possibly inspired by nature.

These color options indicate Google’s effort to provide a diverse range of choices to cater to different user preferences​.

Wallpaper Leaks

Alongside the color options, new wallpapers designed for the Pixel 9 have also been leaked. These wallpapers are expected to complement the new color schemes, providing users with aesthetically pleasing backgrounds that enhance the overall look of the device. The leaked wallpapers feature a mix of abstract designs, nature-inspired themes, and geometric patterns, offering a variety of styles to suit different tastes.

Design and Build

The Google Pixel 9 is rumored to feature a design reminiscent of the iPhone 15, with flat edges and a more squared-off appearance. This design choice marks a departure from the curved edges seen in previous models. Additionally, the Pixel 9 is expected to sport a 6.1-inch display, slightly smaller than its predecessor, the Pixel 8​.

Expected Launch and Availability

The Google Pixel 9 is anticipated to debut around October 2024, aligning with Google’s usual release schedule for its flagship devices. This launch window is consistent with previous iPhone 15 launches, which typically occur in the fall.

The leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 9 provide an exciting preview of what’s to come. With a variety of color options and new wallpapers, Google seems poised to offer a visually appealing and customizable experience for its users. As always, these details are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of caution until officially confirmed by Google.