Google Play Store to Highlight Apps Offering Account Deletion Options

Google Play Store's new policy requires Android apps to offer account and data deletion options both in-app and online, enhancing user data control and privacy.

In a significant move towards bolstering user data privacy, Google Play Store is implementing a new policy that mandates all Android apps to offer users an option to delete their accounts and associated data both within the app and through an online method. This change, announced in April 2023, is set to take full effect by early 2024.

Overview of the New Policy

Starting early next year, users wGoogle Play Storill notice a new “Data deletion” area in the Play Store listings of compliant apps. This section will provide links allowing users to request account and data deletion. Developers are required to make these options easily accessible both within the app and on a web platform, ensuring users can delete their data without needing to reinstall the app.

The policy aims to give users more control over their personal information stored by various apps. It aligns with Google’s broader efforts to enhance data safety and transparency in app management. By December 7, 2023, developers must update their Data Safety forms with detailed information about their data deletion practices. Non-compliant apps may face removal from the Play Store starting June 2024​.

Impact on Developers and Users

Developers must comply with several key requirements:

Provide an online option for users to delete their accounts and data.

Clearly inform users about data retention practices if any data needs to be kept for legitimate reasons such as security or regulatory compliance.

Allow users to delete specific data types, such as activity history or multimedia content, without necessarily deleting their entire account.

For users, this policy change means greater ease in managing their digital footprints. Previously, deleting an account or its data often involved complex procedures or the need to contact support services. With the new policy, users can manage their data privacy more efficiently and transparently​​.

Comparisons to Apple’s Policy

This move by Google follows a similar policy implemented by Apple in 2022, which required iOS app developers to provide an in-app option for account deletion. However, Google’s policy extends further by mandating an online option as well, thus providing greater flexibility and convenience for users​.

Google’s new data deletion policy on the Play Store marks a significant step towards enhancing user privacy and data control. By requiring developers to offer straightforward and accessible account deletion options, Google is setting a new standard in app data management. This initiative not only aligns with global data privacy trends but also empowers users to take charge of their digital information with greater ease and transparency.