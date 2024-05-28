Today’s Best iOS Game and App Deals: Dragon Quest Builders, Bloons TD 6, 60 Parsecs!, and More

Discover today’s best iOS game and app deals, including Dragon Quest Builders, Bloons TD 6, 60 Parsecs!, and more at significant discounts. Expand your app library now!

In today’s roundup of the best iOS game and app deals, several popular titles are available at significant discounts on the App Store. Here’s a closer look at some of the standout offers, including Dragon Quest Builders, Bloons TD 6, and 60 Parsecs!.

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders, typically priced at $28, is now available for $10. This “Block-Building RPG” by Square Enix immerses players in a world made of blocks where they can gather, craft, and build to defeat the evil Dragonlord. Players take on the role of the legendary builder tasked with restoring the realm of Alefgard, which has been plunged into darkness. The game combines the elements of classic RPGs with sandbox-style building mechanics, offering a unique and engaging experience for players.

Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD 6, a favorite among tower defense enthusiasts, is currently discounted from $7 to $4. Developed by Ninja Kiwi, this game allows players to craft their perfect defense using a variety of Monkey Towers and Heroes to pop invading Bloons. With a decade of tower defense pedigree and regular updates that introduce new features, content, and challenges, Bloons TD 6 promises endless hours of strategic gameplay.

60 Parsecs!

For those who enjoy dark comedy and sci-fi adventures, 60 Parsecs! is available for $2, down from its regular price of $4. Set in the Atomic Space Age, the game features a crew of unprepared astronauts navigating space with makeshift supplies. Players must lead their crew through various challenges, including soup shortages and other space hazards, to find a new home and survive the journey. The game blends humor with survival elements, creating a unique and entertaining experience.

Additional Deals

Other notable deals include:

Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game : $3 (Reg. $5)

: $3 (Reg. $5) Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game : $1 (Reg. $3)

: $1 (Reg. $3) NotifiNote: Notification Notes : Free (Reg. $1)

: Free (Reg. $1) Cyber Protocol : Free (Reg. $2)

: Free (Reg. $2) The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $4)

These deals offer a variety of genres and gameplay styles, ensuring that there’s something for every type of gamer. From strategic tower defense and immersive RPGs to dark comedic adventures, today’s best iOS deals provide an excellent opportunity to expand your app library at a fraction of the usual cost.