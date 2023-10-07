Google Releases Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2: What’s New?

Google has recently unveiled the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 update, targeting supported devices and gearing up for the anticipated December Feature Drop release. This latest update follows closely on the heels of the October Pixel Feature Drop, showcasing Google’s commitment to regular and impactful software enhancements.

Key Highlights:

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 (version 3.092.2006) brings along a slew of bug fixes and improvements.

Enhanced performance and the inclusion of the October 2023 security patch.

Resolved issues include the Settings app crash when accessing Bluetooth settings post-pairing and the unsmooth scrolling animation on certain devices.

The system update page has been revamped, offering a fresh look tailored for Pixel devices.

The Personal Safety app now allows users to input details such as height, weight, and pregnancy status, ensuring end-to-end encryption.

The update introduces the Weather app from the Pixel 8, integrating weather details into the Google Clock app and the World Clock widget.

A new feature in the pipeline will enable the syncing of app permissions between phones and connected Bluetooth devices.

Detailed Insights:

The Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 update is not just about bug fixes; it’s about enhancing the overall user experience. One of the standout features is the redesigned system update page, exclusively for Pixel devices. This page now provides comprehensive information about the status of your OS, mainline version, and Pixel system apps.

Furthermore, the Personal Safety app in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 has been upgraded to allow users to add personal details like height, weight, and pregnancy status. This data is synchronized across devices linked to the same Google account, ensuring complete privacy with end-to-end encryption.

Another noteworthy feature is the inclusion of the Weather app from the Pixel 8. This integration allows weather details to be displayed seamlessly in the Google Clock app and the World Clock widget. Additionally, the aspect ratio settings now come with labels such as “experimental” or “labs,” cautioning users that some apps might not be optimized for specific aspect ratios.

For those using the Pixel Fold, the “continue using apps on fold” option has been concealed, but it remains present in the build. Another user-friendly feature is the screen protector mode in the settings. When activated, users will receive a notification.

Google is also in the process of developing a Pixel troubleshooting app. This app aims to assist users in diagnosing issues related to battery and network. A sneak peek into this is the new battery diagnostics page under settings, which is a segment of the Pixel troubleshooting app.

Availability:

For those eager to get their hands on Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2, enrollment is open for eligible Pixel devices. This includes the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet series devices. Once enrolled, devices will receive automatic over-the-air updates. However, it’s essential to note that Pixel 4a, 5G, and Pixel 5 devices, having already received the Android 14 stable update, are not eligible for the Android 14 QPR1 beta updates.

Summary:

The Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 update is a testament to Google’s dedication to refining and enhancing the Android experience for its users. From bug fixes to new features, this update promises improved performance, security, and user-friendly additions tailored for Pixel devices. As Google continues its journey in software development, users can look forward to more such updates that prioritize their needs and elevate their smartphone experience.