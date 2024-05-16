LG Launches 2024 OLED evo AI and QNED AI TVs in India

LG launches its 2024 OLED evo AI and QNED AI TVs in India, featuring advanced AI processors and enhanced picture and sound quality.

LG Electronics has introduced its latest 2024 lineup of OLED evo AI and QNED AI TVs in India, featuring advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and cutting-edge display innovations. This launch brings significant enhancements to home entertainment, promising viewers an unparalleled experience in picture and sound quality.

OLED evo AI TVs: Superior Picture and Sound

The 2024 LG OLED evo AI TVs boast significant upgrades, powered by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor. This advanced processor enhances the viewing experience by delivering improved AI upscaling, which sharpens images at the pixel level. The result is clearer and more vibrant visuals, with dynamic tone mapping that fine-tunes brightness and contrast for a more three-dimensional picture.

The OLED evo lineup includes models ranging from 55 inches to a massive 97 inches, catering to various home setups. These TVs support a 4K resolution with refresh rates up to 144Hz, making them ideal for both cinematic viewing and gaming. The incorporation of NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync ensures a smooth gaming experience free from screen tearing and stuttering.

Audio quality is equally impressive, with AI Sound Pro technology creating a virtual 11.1.2 surround sound experience. The built-in speakers separate vocals from background audio, enhancing the clarity of dialogue and overall sound immersion. The TVs also feature seamless integration with LG soundbars through WOW Orchestra, delivering superior audio quality via wireless connectivity.

QNED AI TVs: Enhanced Color and Brightness

LG’s 2024 QNED AI TVs, powered by the α8 AI Processor, offer remarkable improvements in picture quality. These TVs leverage Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies to produce vivid, lifelike colors and exceptional brightness. The AI Picture Pro feature uses deep learning to enhance textures and details, providing a more realistic and immersive viewing experience.

The QNED lineup includes models up to 98 inches, with options for both 4K and 8K resolutions. Precision Dimming technology in these TVsAlgorithms, enhances contrast and brightness control, ensuring accurate representation of dark and light scenes. The Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro further optimizes HDR content by analyzing and adjusting brightness in real time.

Personalized and Smart Features

Both the OLED evo AI and QNED AI TVs come equipped with LG’s latest webOS platform, offering extensive personalization options. Users can create individual profiles to receive tailored content recommendations and customize their home screens. Voice recognition capabilities enhance user interaction, making it easier to navigate and control the TV.

Additionally, the TVs support smart home integration with devices compatible with the Matter standard, Apple AirPlay, and Google Chromecast, allowing seamless connectivity and content sharing from mobile devices.

Availability and Pricing

The new LG OLED evo AI TVs start at ₹1,44,990, while the QNED AI series begins at ₹2,66,990. These models are available in various sizes and configurations to suit different consumer needs. The launch underscores LG’s commitment to providing top-tier home entertainment solutions with advanced AI features and superior display technologies