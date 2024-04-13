Government Issues Urgent Security Update Advisory for Android and Samsung Users

Stay safe: Update your Android and Samsung devices as per the Indian government's CERT-In advisories to protect against critical cybersecurity threats. Check for the latest Google Chrome updates too.

The Indian government, through the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has issued a critical alert for users of Android and Samsung mobile devices, urging them to update their software to fend off severe cybersecurity threats. The advisory highlights vulnerabilities across several Android versions, including 10, 11, 12, 12L, and 13, as well as Samsung Mobile Android versions 11 through 14, which could potentially allow hackers to gain unauthorized access to devices and data.

CERT-In’s warning lists numerous vulnerabilities that could lead to information theft, unauthorized device access, and other malicious activities. Users are advised to update their devices immediately to the latest security patches to mitigate these risks. Notably, these vulnerabilities could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, and access sensitive data such as passwords and financial information. The issues affect a wide range of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S23 series and other models.

Users are strongly advised to update their software to the latest available versions as these typically include patches for known vulnerabilities. For Google Chrome, users should navigate to ‘About Chrome’ in their browser settings to check for and install any available updates. Apple users can update their devices through the ‘General’ settings under ‘Software Update’. Android users should also check their system settings under ‘System Updates’ to ensure their operating systems are up-to-date.

For Google Chrome users, CERT-In has also issued a warning due to security flaws that could compromise user safety. The vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2023-4367 and CVE-2023-4368, prompt users to update their Chrome browsers to the latest version to ensure protection against potential exploits.

This situation underscores the importance of maintaining up-to-date software on all devices to protect against emerging security threats and ensure personal data remains secure. Users are encouraged to only download apps from trusted sources and to regularly check for and install updates provided by device manufacturers and software providers.