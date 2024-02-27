GOVO Launches GoBuds Sport Earbuds for Enhanced Running Experience

GOVO, a company in the audio technology industry, has launched its latest product, the GoBuds Sport earbuds, designed to enhance the running experience for its users. Priced at Rs. 1,299, these earbuds aim to provide quality sound and comfort for active individuals.

Key Highlights:

Flexible and secure hook design for stability and comfort.

Up to 52 hours of battery life with Type C charging.

IPX5 level splash and water resistance.

Less than 80ms latency in gaming mode for enhanced mobile gaming.

Dynamic 12mm drivers for quality sound.

Bluetooth V5.3 provides up to 30 feet of connectivity.

Fast charging capability.

Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls.

The earbuds market has seen substantial growth due to the increasing consumer preference for portable audio devices, advancements in wireless technology, and the rising popularity of smart devices. The GoBuds Sport comes with a one-year warranty and is available in white.

Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of GOVO, shared his thoughts on the new product, emphasizing its ability to improve the listening experience for users in various settings, such as at home, in the gym, or while on the move. He highlighted the product’s sound quality, driven by dynamic 12mm drivers, and its design, which ensures a comfortable and secure fit for all-day use.

The GoBuds Sport earbuds offer features such as a comfortable and secure fit, long battery life, water resistance, low latency for gaming, rich sound quality, seamless connectivity, fast charging, and effective noise cancellation, making them a versatile choice for consumers looking for an audio upgrade.