GTA Online Summer Update 2024: San Andreas Mercenaries Arrives

Explore the GTA Online Summer Update 2024: San Andreas Mercenaries. New missions, vehicles, and quality of life improvements await in the latest expansion.

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the release of the much-anticipated GTA Online Summer Update 2024, titled “San Andreas Mercenaries.” This update introduces players to a fresh storyline centered around elite pilots and ex-military operators tasked with battling the private military forces of San Andreas. The release is set for June 13th across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC​.

In “San Andreas Mercenaries,” players will ally with a new character, Charlie Reed, an ace pilot and skilled mechanic. Reed has established the Los Santos Angels, a formidable aviation guns-for-hire group. Participants in this update will engage in lucrative operations, ranging from data theft and conducting raids to aerial bombings on significant targets throughout San Andreas.

The update promises a suite of enhancements and new features. The Mammoth Avenger will see upgrades, becoming an advanced aerial command center equipped with a new operations terminal and weapons system upgrades. Additionally, the update brings new weapons, vehicles, and a variety of events, including the introduction of a tactical SMG and daily time trials. Vehicle highlights include a muscle car inspired by the Dodge Charger EV and an off-road vehicle reminiscent of the Mitsubishi Pajero Evo, alongside a stealth fighter jet inspired by the F-35 Lightning II​​.

Quality of life improvements have been a focus, with Rockstar incorporating several player-requested changes. Highlights include a streamlined process for claiming destroyed vehicles through Mors Mutual Insurance and a new alternate sprint control option. Garage customization sees enhancements with custom description tags, and select vehicles will be eligible for taxi work. The Creator tool will also receive updates, introducing additional props and weather options, including snow​ .

This update follows a pattern of substantial content releases by Rockstar Games, aiming to enrich the GTA Online experience with new stories, challenges, and improvements. Players are encouraged to stay tuned for more details, including information on upcoming gameplay, vehicles, activities, special weekly events, and celebrations​.