Urbn Introduces Nanolink Power Bank for Faster Charging

In a recent move, Urbn, known for its direct-to-consumer charging solutions, unveiled the Nanolink power bank series. Priced from INR 1499, this new addition is noted for its built-in Type-C cable, ensuring both input and output are catered for efficiently. The device’s main selling point is its fast charging capability, promising to power devices up to 2.5 times quicker than standard chargers.

Key Highlight:

The power bank supports 22.5W fast charging, significantly reducing device recharge times.

It is compatible across various platforms, including iOS and Android devices, and supports the latest iPhone 15.

Available for purchase on multiple platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Urbn’s website.

Urbn’s latest Nanolink power bank, available in a 10,000 mAh capacity, sets a new benchmark in the power bank market with its 22.5W charging speed. Not just a power solution, this device also focuses on convenience, featuring a built-in Type-C cable that doubles as both an input and output port, thereby eliminating the need for carrying separate cables. This model is part of Urbn’s exclusive ‘black edition’ range and boasts compatibility with a wide range of devices, including the recently launched iPhone 15.

The device surpasses its competitors with its ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously, thanks to its triple output functionality and the inclusion of advanced EV charging batteries. This ensures that users can enjoy both speed and reliability without compromise.

One of the key conveniences highlighted is the attached Type-C cable, which aims to eliminate the common issue of misplaced charging accessories. Whether at home, in the office, or on the move, this feature ensures users are always prepared to charge their devices efficiently.

Sagar Gwallani, founder and CEO of Urbn, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, emphasizing the product’s role in simplifying the charging process for consumers. He stated, “With the introduction of this innovative solution, we aim to redefine the charging industry by eliminating the need for multiple charging cables and offering seamless connectivity on the go.”

The Nanolink Power Bank is not only designed for performance but also safety, with BIS certification and a 12-layer circuit protection system. Available in black and camo, the power bank combines style with functionality. Additionally, it comes with a one-year replacement warranty, ensuring customer satisfaction and trust in the product’s reliability.

Urbn has established itself as a leading brand in the charging solutions market, with impressive sales figures on Amazon and dominance in Croma stores. The brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in its product ratings and sales achievements.