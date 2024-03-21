Haier India Announces Special Offers for Holi Festival

Celebrate Holi with Haier India's special offers on appliances. Enjoy up to 20% discounts, extended warranties, and convenient payment options to enhance your festival experience.

Haier India is rolling out a series of special offers on its range of products, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and more, for the Holi festival. The offers include discounts of up to 20% and extended warranties of up to 24 months. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of zero down payment options and fixed EMIs starting from INR 994 across all major banks.

Up to 20% discounts on a wide range of Haier products

Extended warranties of up to 24 months available

Zero down payment options and fixed EMIs starting from INR 994

Special features on selected appliances, including health-conscious cooking options and efficient cleaning post-Holi celebrations

Haier’s Holi Highlights

To make the Holi celebration more enjoyable, Haier India presents a selection of appliances designed to add convenience and joy to the festivities. From cooking to cleaning, Haier aims to enhance the Holi experience with innovative features and convenient purchasing options.

Cooking and Eating Healthy This Holi

Haier’s Microwave and Air Fryer Combo offers a healthier way to enjoy Holi snacks, using up to 75% less fat compared to traditional frying methods. This appliance, equipped with 400 auto-cook presets, enables users to explore their culinary skills and prepare dishes quickly and healthily.

Keeping Clothes Fresh Post-Holi

The Washer Dryer Washing Machines by Haier are designed to tackle tough Holi stains, ensuring clothes remain fresh and vibrant. This combo appliance not only cleans but also dries clothes efficiently, embodying advanced technology for better garment care.

Refrigeration for Holi Party Needs

Haier’s 3-door smart convertible refrigerators provide ample storage and intelligent cooling options, ideal for hosting Holi parties. These refrigerators are designed to keep food and beverages chilled and fresh, enhancing the party experience without the worry of running out of cooling space.

Hassle-Free Cleaning with Haier

The Robot Vacuum Cleaner from Haier offers an easy solution to post-party cleanups. With smart connectivity and voice control through the HaiSmart app, this vacuum cleaner simplifies cleaning tasks, allowing more time to enjoy the festive memories.

